How We Assess Boiler Cover

We know from our research that the vast majority of households would be better off paying for boiler repairs on an ad-hoc basis, rather than shelling out around £242* a year for boiler cover.

We also know that some people prefer the peace of mind that boiler cover gives them. This is why we survey thousands of boiler cover customers each year about their providers, so we can tell you which ones keep their customers satisfied and which ones they would recommend.

In our latest survey, we discovered a big difference between the best and worst boiler cover brands.

Below, we explain in detail how we rate and review boiler cover.

If you simply want to find out which cover is best, head straight over to our boiler cover reviews.