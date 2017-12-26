How We Assess Boiler Cover
By Matthew Knight
Here you can find out more about how Which? assesses boiler cover, so we can tell you which boiler cover companies are the best - and the worst.
We know from our research that the vast majority of households would be better off paying for boiler repairs on an ad-hoc basis, rather than shelling out around £242* a year for boiler cover.
We also know that some people prefer the peace of mind that boiler cover gives them. This is why we survey thousands of boiler cover customers each year about their providers, so we can tell you which ones keep their customers satisfied and which ones they would recommend.
In our latest survey, we discovered a big difference between the best and worst boiler cover brands.
Below, we explain in detail how we rate and review boiler cover.
If you simply want to find out which cover is best, head straight over to our boiler cover reviews.
How does Which? rate and review boiler cover brands?
To help you choose the best boiler cover, we collect the views of thousands of people who have boiler cover themselves in our annual boiler cover survey.
Our most recent survey of boiler cover was carried out in June 2017. We surveyed 3,202 people who had bought or acquired a boiler in the past six years about their boiler cover. We analysed their responses to give each of the main boiler brands an overall customer score and a brand reliability score.
The results of our survey revealed a significant gap between the best and worst boiler cover providers: the top brand's score is 40 percentage points ahead of the lowest rated.
We give each brand a customer score based on how satisfied customers of that brand are and how likely they would be to recommend their brand of boiler cover to a friend.
In addition to the customer score, we also rate each brand for:
- Customer service
- Value for money
- How quickly it responds to a breakdown
- How easy it is to arrange an annual service.
What's clear from our survey results is that customers' opinions of the various boiler cover providers vary widely. Our research has uncovered which are poor value for money, and which brands' customers think they're merely mediocre when it comes to their response times.
If you do decide that boiler cover is the right thing for you, our expert research means we can tell you which companies won't let you down.
To find out more about what you need to know before you sign up to a boiler cover provider, including how you can cut your costs, read our guide to choosing boiler cover.
*£242 is the average cost of an annual boiler servicing contract.