The Cost of Installing a Boiler

The cost of installing a new or replacement boiler is expensive, and installers' quotes can vary. So you need to know what to expect before you contact a qualified boiler engineer.

Our guide to boiler installation prices will make sure you know what to expect to pay, so you don't end up paying over the odds. This isn't a job you can do yourself to cut costs, unless you're a Gas Safe registered installer.

But before you sign up to a new boiler, make sure you're getting a reliable brand. Every year, we survey thousands of boiler owners and hundreds of heating engineers so we can tell you which brands make the best and most reliable boilers.

Rated: the best boilers that Which? recommends.