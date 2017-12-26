Which? Don't Buy child car seats

Isn't car-seat safety regulated by law?

Yes. All child car seats sold in Europe are tested to ensure they comply with the United Nations regulation ECE R44/04 or R129 (which i-Size is a part of).

This regulation sets out the minimum standard of protection that the seat must offer in a crash, and only seats that comply with ECE R44/04 or R129 can legally be sold.

Why is Which? testing different?

We don't think ECE R44/04 is rigorous enough. So, since 2001, we've carried out our own independent and more demanding crash tests of child car seats, with a group of European car clubs and consumer organisations.

Our video above shows you the differences between a Best Buy and Don't Buy seat, and how our tests highlight potential issues.

Choosing a Which? Best Buy child car seat, when installed and used correctly, will help give your child the best crash protection you can.

Driving up car-seat standards

Over the last decade, many manufacturers have responded to the higher standard required in the Which? crash tests by improving their seats' side-impact protection, strength and ease of installation.

But until the regulatory tests that all child car seats must pass to be sold are as stringent as we think they should be, we will continue to test child car seats to our own higher standard.