Don't Buy dehumidifiers don't dry out your home, make a terrible racket when working and will guzzle up energy. Log in or sign up for a £1 trial to unlock our full list of Don't Buy products on this page.

Which? has reviewed the latest dehumidifiers, including models by Meaco, Ebac, DeLonghi and Dimplex. Find out from our test results which dehumidifiers will keep your condensation and damp at bay – and won't make a racket while doing so.

Every dehumidifier sent to the Which? test lab gets tested on how quickly it can effectively extract water from the air. We also test the noise it makes, the accuracy of the auto-setting feature and assess how easy (or hard) it is to use.

Each dehumidifier gets a Which? test score. You can use this to see the best and worse at a glance, plus find out how each dehumidifier compares with others on features and specifications.

Our Which? dehumidifier tests cover a range of brands and prices - from as little as £65, all the way up to £300.

Our tough lab tests separate the dehumidifiers you should avoid from those recommended as the best dehumidifiers.

How we uncover the worst dehumidifiers

As well as uncovering just how well a dehumidifier banishes humidity from your home, we also take into account other aspects of each machine.

Energy used: If you have a damp problem then you'll need to keep your dehumidifier on a lot. You won't want one that will use a lot of energy and rack up your energy bills. We rate each model on how energy efficient it is.

If you have a damp problem then you'll need to keep your dehumidifier on a lot. You won't want one that will use a lot of energy and rack up your energy bills. We rate each model on how energy efficient it is. Noise: You can expect a dehumidifier to make some degree of noise, but you'll want to avoid ones that are so loud you have to keep it off when you are at home.

You can expect a dehumidifier to make some degree of noise, but you'll want to avoid ones that are so loud you have to keep it off when you are at home. Auto-setting accuracy: With an accurate auto-setting, you'll be able to turn this on and trust that your dehumidifier will take care of the rest.

Find out which dehumidifiers are Don't Buys and which are Best Buys by taking out a £1 trial to Which?. If you're a Which? member, please log in.