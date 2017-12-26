Top dehumidifier brands

Thanks to our years of in-depth dehumidifier lab tests, combined with surveying hundreds of owners, we can reveal the brands that produce the best, most reliable dehumidifiers. And those that produce the worst.

We asked our members about the most common faults they experienced with their dehumidifiers – problems ranged from leaking to unexplained malfunctions.

We also discovered that 24% of machines from the least reliable dehumidifier brand in our survey experienced some kind of problem in the first five years. By contrast, only 5% of those who bought from the the most reliable brand had problems.

To make sure you don't buy a dehumidifier that's more likely to develop a fault, we've combined our testing with the findings of our owner surveys to reveal all about dehumidifier brands.

Just want to know which is the best dehumidifier for your budget? Head straight to our best dehumidifiers.

Dehumidifier brands rated

We’ve pulled together our expert knowledge of dehumidifiers, which is based on years of in-depth research. This means you can easily see which dehumidifier brands are a good bet and which ones you are best off avoiding.

For each brand, we tell you:

Average test score – based on all dehumidifiers we have tested from 2012 to 2017.

– based on all dehumidifiers we have tested from 2012 to 2017. How reliable it is – we ask dehumidifier owners how and when their machines broke, so we can estimate the average life expectancy for each brand’s machines.

– we ask dehumidifier owners how and when their machines broke, so we can estimate the average life expectancy for each brand’s machines. How owners rate it – we ask owners if they would recommend their dehumidifier to a friend or family member. We turn this into a percentage score, which means you can quickly discover the dehumidifier brands that are loved, and loathed, by their owners.

– we ask owners if they would recommend their dehumidifier to a friend or family member. We turn this into a percentage score, which means you can quickly discover the dehumidifier brands that are loved, and loathed, by their owners. Our overall verdict – we summarise all of our testing and survey data for each brand and give it an overall verdict.

We have ratings for all the major dehumidifier brands, such as DeLonghi, Dimplex, Ebac and Meaco.

Only logged-in Which? members can discover which brands are the best in our table, below.

If you're not yet a member, take out a £1 trial to Which? to unlock our results. You'll also get unrestricted access to all our other online reviews - ranging from washing machines to washing-up liquid.