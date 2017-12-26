Don't Buy headphones

What makes a Don't Buy set of headphones?

Which? has reviewed the latest headphones, including models by Apple, Beats, Bose and Sony, to help find the best headphones for you. Our in-depth testing means we can recommend those headphones that offer excellent sound quality and comfort and tell you which ones will mangle your music.

Our lab experts put every pair of headphones through the same set of tests, including sound quality, comfort, sound leakage and durability – so you'll know exactly what to expect.

We give every pair of headphones a Which? test score so you can immediately see at a glance, which are the best and worst, plus how each model compares to each other in features and specifications.

Our tests cover a range of brands, prices and headphone types; including in-ear, on-ear, over-ear, Bluetooth and noise cancelling.

Our Best Buy headphones sound great no matter what you are listening to. But we also find plenty of headphones that fall short in our tests - from big brand headphones with small sound to good looking sets that are literally a pain to wear.

Find out which headphones are Don’t Buys and which are Best Buys by taking out a £1 trial to Which?.