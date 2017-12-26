Solid wall insulation costs and savings

Find out how much solid internal and external wall insulation costs, the amount of energy it saves, and whether solid wall insulation is right for your home.

We've done the research on solid wall insulation so you don't have to. Read on to find out whether internal and external wall insulation is right for your home.

If your home has solid walls, you could save between £120 and £425 a year by installing solid wall insulation.

About a third of UK homes have solid walls, according to the National Insulation Association. It estimates that 45% of the heat from these homes could be escaping through walls.

How much solid wall insulation will save you each year will depend on the type and size of your home.

The tables below show average reductions to heating bills and CO2 emissions for different homes, and how long internal and external wall insulation would take to pay for itself.

Solid wall insulation - external walls Type of property Installation cost Savings per year CO2 savings per year (kg) Detached house (four bedrooms) Between £8,000

and £22,000 £425 1,870 Semi-detached house (three bedrooms) £255 1,120 Mid-terrace house (three bedrooms) £160 690 Detached bungalow (two bedrooms) £175 760 Mid-floor flat (two bedrooms) £120 520 Table notes: figures based on a typical gas-heated home. All data obtained from the Energy Saving Trust (EST).

Solid wall insulation - internal walls Type of property Installation cost Savings per year CO2 savings per year (kg) Detached house (four bedrooms) Between £4,000

and £13,000 £425 1,870 Semi-detached house (three bedrooms) £255 1,120 Mid-terrace house (three bedrooms) £160 690 Detached bungalow (two bedrooms) £175 760 Mid-floor flat (two bedrooms) £120 520 Table notes: figures based on a typical gas-heated home. All data obtained from the Energy Saving Trust (EST).

The tables above show averages. The price you'll pay for external wall insulation will be affected by the condition of the walls and whether other building work or repairs will be taking place at the same time, as well as your property size.

While solid wall insulation is more expensive than cavity wall insulation, it should lead to bigger savings on heating bills.

Internal or external wall insulation

Solid wall insulation can be applied to either the inside or outside of solid walls. A professional installer can advise on which option is most suitable for your home.

Both internal and external wall insulation will reduce heat loss from solid walls, so which sort you choose will be based on factors such as:

your budget

ease of access

aesthetic considerations

the severity of heat loss from your property

whether your home requires other repair work to interior or external walls.

External solid wall insulation

External insulation involves fixing an insulating material to external walls with a protective render or decorative cladding over the top.

The thickness of the insulation needs to be between 50mm and 100mm. It's usually installed when a building has severe heating problems or already requires some form of repair work that provides the opportunity to add insulation.

External insulation is generally more expensive than the internal type. However, it's usually the most suitable option as the installation process does not disrupt the internal design and decoration of a home.

Decorative coatings can be used to improve the appearance of the outside of your home. External insulation can match a wide variety of homes, including Georgian, Victorian and Edwardian properties.

Internal solid wall insulation

Internal solid wall insulation usually involves fitting ready-made rolls or boards of insulating material over the inside walls of your house. This can be disruptive - you'll need to relocate plug sockets, radiators and fitted furniture.

Your walls will need to be carefully prepared before internal wall insulation can be fitted. Any damaged plaster needs to be either repaired or removed, and bare brickwork should be treated to eliminate areas where air can escape. You’ll also experience a slight reduction in floor space owing to the extra thickness of insulated walls.

However, this option is usually cheaper than external wall insulation and can be installed on a room-by-room basis.

Paying for solid wall insulation

A subsidy called the Energy Company Obligation (ECO) might be available to you. Find out more in our guide to the Energy Company Obligation.

You can find out more information about solid wall insulation, including how to find an installer, from the NIA and the Insulated Render and Cladding Association websites.