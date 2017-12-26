How to cut the perfect lawn

What height should the lawn mower blades be?

The height of the blades on most mowers can be easily adjusted using a lever, although on some hover mowers you'll need to add or remove spacers, which is a bit more fiddly.

At the start of the mowing season in spring, set the blades high then gradually lower them over the weeks, until you reach the main cutting height of 25mm. Cutting lower than this can result in a lawn that is weakened and more susceptible to drought and other problems.

For luxury lawns that don't get used much, you can cut as low as 12mm in summer.