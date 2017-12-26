Spring and summer lawn care

Kill lawn weeds

Weeds tend to incite mixed emotions in gardeners. Some prefer to go for a weed-free approach, in which case use a lawn feed and weed.

Other gardeners like certain weeds, such as daisies, but want to get rid of other weeds. If this is you, then either spraying carefully with a lawn spot weed killer or digging out the weeds with a daisy grubber will allow you to target only those you want to remove.

Low-growing spreading weeds, such as clover, can be difficult to kill. Try raking them before you mow to raise their stems and you'll weaken the plants over time.

If you prefer to kill weeds and moss, you might want to try one of our Best Buy lawn weed and feeds or moss treatments.