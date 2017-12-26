Mobile phone coverage map

Discover which network has the best phone signal where you live by using our coverage checker - based on millions of actual readings from real customers.

Poor reception is a common complaint. You've bought a new phone but then find it impossible to make any calls, never mind get online. And frustratingly there's usually not much you can do about it.

Our interactive coverage map, produced by award-winning company OpenSignal, can help you avoid this situation. Simply enter your location in the search box and it'll tell you which network has the best signal in your area. You can choose between 2G, 3G and 4G networks and can even find out the average upload and download speeds where you live and see who has the most reliable signal.

Once you've found which network has the best signal, don't forget to see how it did in our annual mobile phone satisfaction survey.

3G and 4G coverage map

Which network has the best coverage?

As well as using the map to show coverage where you live, we use the readings it's based on to analyse the networks' coverage across the UK.

In our latest research, covering June to August 2017, we focused on 4G performance and found that EE offered the fastest average 4G download speeds of the four networks (EE, O2, Vodafone and Three). While EE customers enjoyed average 4G download speeds of 29Mbps, those on O2 had to put up with an average speed of just 15.1Mbps.

EE was also at the top of the pile when it came to the availability of its 4G signal, with customers able to access it 78.5% of the time. Customers with Three had the poorest access to a 4G signal, able to access it just 57.1% of the time.

Read more in our full analysis of which provider offers the best 3G & 4G coverage.

How does the coverage checker work?

The map has been produced by independent coverage experts OpenSignal.

Whereas the phone networks own coverage maps are based on computer predictions – which can be inaccurate - OpenSignal's maps are based on millions of real life signal readings. This data is collected by users of the company's free Android and iPhone apps and lets OpenSignal produce a coverage map showing the best network in your area.

Virtual providers, such as Giffgaff and Tesco Mobile, aren't shown because they don't have their own network, but you should expect their coverage to be similar to the parent network.

How you can help

Because we use real, rather than estimated, signal readings you can trust the information we display. However there may be times where we're only able to provide limited information as we haven't received enough readings in that location.

To help give the best possible coverage, and to keep the map up to date, we need you to download OpenSignal's free Android or iPhone apps.

These applications provide the company with the data it needs to keep its maps up to date (and in return show you the coverage in your area). The data collected is stripped of any identifying information, and uploaded to OpenSignal's servers, taking care to use as little processing power and battery life as possible.

You can read more about the apps and the coverage map on OpenSignal's website.