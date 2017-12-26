Top five best laser printers

Best laser printers

Which? tests all the latest laser printers, ranging from simple, standard models only able to print, to feature-rich all-in-one machines, with copy and scan functions, too.

Whatever the type, Best Buy laser printers will turn out speedy, top quality black text letters and crisp office graphics prints that light up the page.

Despite lower running costs, laser printers tend to cost more than inkjets. So it's important you don't get stuck with a poor quality laser model - scroll down to see the laser printers we'd urge you to avoid.

In the table below, we've picked out five great monochrome laser printers (only able to print in black-and-white). If you want a laser model that can print in colour for photos or images, head to our Best colour laser printer guide.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our recommendations in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, you can get instant access by taking a £1 trial to Which?.