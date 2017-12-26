Built-in sat navs explained

When buying a new car, you may be offered a built-in sat nav as an add-on purchase. It can be a significant investment, often costing a lot more than a standalone sat nav or a sat nav app for your smartphone, so it’s important to understand whether it’s worth it.

Navigation quality is key - any good sat nav system should be able to get you to your destination smoothly, without last minute U-turns or dizzying trips around a roundabout. But the various types available will also have different features, add-ons and costs. We can help you pick which type is best for you.

To find out more about each option, select built-in sat nav, sat nav or sat nav app in the tool below, and explore the features on offer by clicking on the information hotspots. If you're on a mobile device you'll need to scroll down to the 'features' tab at the bottom of your screen to explore.

If you already know that a standalone device or smartphone app is for you, visit our Best Buy sat navs and sat nav apps.