Caravan and motorhome sat navs explained
By Daljinder Nagra
What’s the difference between a car sat nav and one aimed at motorhome and caravan owners, and are they worth the extra outlay?
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
If you like to spend your leisure time travelling in a motorhome or with a caravan, you’ll be aware of the need for careful route planning to ensure you don’t get stuck on lanes that are too narrow, or to avoid tricky junctions not designed for larger vehicles.
Unfortunately, most standard sat nav units are tailored specifically for use in cars, and don’t take into account the extra girth, length and height of caravans and motorhomes. This can lead to stressful and sometimes embarrassing situations on the road if a driver is relying solely on their device’s instructions.
Thankfully for caravan owners, there are now a number of sat navs aimed specifically at their requirements, and we’ve expanded our comprehensive lab tests to cover these specialist models.
Find out which are the best models we've tested by visiting our Best Buy sat navs.
As with any sat nav, the quality of navigation and ease of use are top priorities. A device must be easy to follow and program, and also quick to react should you stray from the prescribed path. There’s nothing more frustrating than being faced with multiple junctions while waiting for your sat nav to recalculate a route.
What is a caravan and motorhome sat nav?
A motorhome or caravan sat nav looks no different to the regular standalone devices aimed at car drivers. However, in a similar way to those aimed at truck drivers, motorhome sat navs allow the user to tailor their route to take into account the extra size of their vehicle.
Like regular sat navs, models aimed at caravan owners may also include higher-end features such as real-time traffic updates, and warnings about speed camera and accident blackspot locations.
How much does a caravan and motorhome sat nav cost?
While regular standalone sat navs typically cost anywhere from £50 to £300, depending on model and specification, motorhome models are typically priced towards the higher end of this scale, often with a slight premium over a comparable model aimed at car drivers.
How are they different to car sat navs?
Motorhome and caravan sat navs are aimed specifically at drivers with larger vehicles, who often have to plan their routes carefully to avoid obstructions, such as low bridges or narrow country lanes. While not exhaustive, a list of features we’d expect to see on a motorhome sat nav include:
- avoidance or warnings for low bridges
- avoidance or warnings for narrow roads
- avoidance or warnings of areas with unsuitable weight restrictions
- a point of interest database aimed at caravan and motorhome users, with appropriate campsites, parking etc.
Despite this extra functionality, there’s no excuse for poor directions or hard-to-understand maps. We subject motorhome and caravan sat navs to the same exhaustive lab tests as all our sat nav devices.
Should you buy a caravan and motorhome sat nav?
Unless you regularly take trips with a large caravan or motorhome, you’ll find their additional features somewhat wasted in a normal-sized car. You may find a Best Buy standard dedicated sat nav or mobile navigation app will suit your needs better.
However, if you’ve ever suffered the frustration of becoming stuck on a country lane that’s suddenly become too narrow, you’ll certainly appreciate the extra information offered by motorhome and caravan sat navs.