Caravan and motorhome sat navs explained

If you like to spend your leisure time travelling in a motorhome or with a caravan, you’ll be aware of the need for careful route planning to ensure you don’t get stuck on lanes that are too narrow, or to avoid tricky junctions not designed for larger vehicles.

Unfortunately, most standard sat nav units are tailored specifically for use in cars, and don’t take into account the extra girth, length and height of caravans and motorhomes. This can lead to stressful and sometimes embarrassing situations on the road if a driver is relying solely on their device’s instructions.

Thankfully for caravan owners, there are now a number of sat navs aimed specifically at their requirements, and we’ve expanded our comprehensive lab tests to cover these specialist models.

As with any sat nav, the quality of navigation and ease of use are top priorities. A device must be easy to follow and program, and also quick to react should you stray from the prescribed path. There’s nothing more frustrating than being faced with multiple junctions while waiting for your sat nav to recalculate a route.