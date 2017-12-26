How to buy the best sat nav

Key features to look for

To make sure you get the most out of your sat nav, here are a few tips when you're looking to buy:

Mapping and updates

Pick a model with free updates and mapping. These days, most models from the big-name brands will come with free updates out of the box, but slightly older models may not. These may appear cheap initially, but can represent a false economy as you'll need to pay to update the mapping at a later date.

Traffic information

If you're a regular driver, you may find traffic information useful. Most sat navs will come with some form of this, although with some you’ll need to buy a separate TMC receiver to plug in. Others will use the DAB signals from your car radio – the charging cable that comes in the box will usually act as the receiver.

The best option is to use a device or app that uses your smartphone to pick up detailed traffic information via a mobile-data connection – this should offer the most up-to-date news to help stop you getting stuck in a jam. Look for a device that can be linked with your smartphone. Some newer devices, such as the latest TomTom Go range, have built-in Sim cards so you don’t need to link to your smartphone for live data services. These do cost a little more, though, so decide whether paying a little extra for this convenience is worth it.

Size

Sat nav screens are anywhere from 4 to 7 inches when measured diagonally across. While some people may enjoy the clarity of a larger screen, others may find it obstructive and will want to opt for something slightly smaller. Before buying your sat nav, it's worth cutting a rectangular piece of card to the size you're thinking of buying, and placing it in your car to get a feel for the size.

Brands

It's important to be brand-aware when buying a sat nav. While there are only a couple of big-name brands on the market, there are plenty of cheap, rebadged models available on sites such as Ebay. While these are inexpensive, the few we've tested in the past have been poor, and the lack of aftersales service from an unknown company means it's unlikely you'll be able to keep the sat nav up to date.