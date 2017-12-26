Don't Buy sat navs

What makes a Don't Buy sat nav

Using a terrible sat nav makes you feel like you’re trying to decipher an A to Z from the 80s. Cramped, overly busy maps make finding your route within the spaghetti jumble of roads a challenge. Relying on vocal prompts can be a problem, too. Commands that are spoken too quickly or instructions that aren’t clear enough can lead to dangerous last-minute turns and lane changes.

Route recalculation can also be very slow with a Don’t Buy sat nav, which isn’t good considering the amount of wrong turns you’re likely to make . Useful features may be absent, too. Maps and local points of interest you can access without using a smartphone can be a big benefit if you’re abroad, driving somewhere new, or have a poor mobile signal.

With such a wide choice of dedicated sat nav devices, as well as scores of free and paid-for navigation apps, it can be difficult to make an informed decision. That’s where our expert testing can help you choose a sat nav that will keep you headed in the right direction.