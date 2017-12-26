Which? Best Buy smart home hubs
Buying the best smart hub means getting a device that seamlessly connects a range of smart gadgets, enabling you to more easily manage and monitor your home. Our first round of smart hubs reveals there is, sadly, also plenty that’s not so smart about them.
Some hubs don't work with all types of devices, or are completely closed systems, which prevents you from shopping around for potentially cheaper third-party gadgets. Others have terrible apps, or functions so limited they are of hardly any help in the home.
We don’t feel that any hub is currently good enough to be a Best Buy, but some have shown that the smart 'home of the future' is closer than you might think. Head over to our reviews to find the best smart hubs available to buy right now.
Buying the best smart home hub
We've put smart hubs from Amazon, Panasonic and Samsung under the microscope to bring you impartial, comprehensive reviews. Our tests cover a range of different aspects, including:
- Using the hub: The best smart hubs will be easy to set up. Adding new smart devices will be a breeze, and, alongside controlling them individually, you'll be able to sync them together to perform useful tasks around the home.
- Compatibility: Some home hubs are what we call 'closed systems', meaning they won't work with devices made by other companies. The best models will be compatible with as many different devices and brands as possible, so you can choose what's right for you.
- Privacy and security: Whether it may be security loopholes that a hacker could exploit, or a company not safeguarding your personal data, we run extensive privacy and security tests on all smart hubs to give you peace of mind.
Smart home hub first looks you can trust
As an independent consumer organisation, Which? can guarantee unbiased reviews that you can trust. You won't find any advertising on our website and we don't accept review products from manufacturers - we pay for every tested product you read about.
