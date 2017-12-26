How we test smart thermostats

Is it easy to adjust settings and program schedules?

Our testers really get to grips with each thermostat and its smartphone app to find out how easy they are to use.

We look at everything, from navigating around the app to using it to carry out tasks. This includes adjusting the temperature, programming a schedule, manually overriding the schedule, displaying energy usage reports and switching between heating modes.

We look at how much time and effort our testers have to put in to carry out each of these tasks, and whether the steps they have to takes are straightforward and obvious.

Does it have a wide range of features?

We're looking for smart thermostats that have a wide range of useful 'smart' features, such as 'learning' functions that adjust the schedule automatically according to your behaviour, thermostats that respond to the weather, and motion detection and GPS tracking that can sense whether you're in or out of the house and alter the settings accordingly.

We haven’t been able to look at how well each of these features work. It’s very difficult to test these in a way that’s fair and comparable, as they all work slightly differently.