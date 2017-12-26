How to buy the best smoke alarms

What are smart smoke alarms?

Smart smoke alarms are designed to sound the alarm when they detect smoke, as a conventional smoke alarm would. But the unique selling point of a smart smoke alarm is the ability to send alerts to your phone when there’s a fire.

This could be critical if you’re out when there’s a fire. All of the smart smoke alarms we've tested are optical models.

Some smart smoke alarms are much better than others at letting you know when there’s smoke around, both in terms of how quickly they detect smoke and the methods they use to let you know.

Some smart models sound an alarm on your smartphone and through the alarm itself when triggered – this is the most helpful kind of smart alarm.

Others will sound the alarm through the alarm unit itself, but then send texts or emails to your phone, rather than sounding an alarm on your phone.

So if you’re out of your home and not near your phone when the messages come through, you’ll have no way of knowing the alarm was sounding.

Pros: The best smart smoke alarms will trigger quickly and will sound the alarm on your phone, as well as through the alarm itself. They will have easy-to-use apps and be straight forward to set up, maintain and use.

Cons: The worst smart alarm we’ve seen isn’t really smart at all – it will send emails and texts to your phone when there’s smoke around, but it doesn’t sound the alarm through your phone. In one of our tests it was slow to sound and in others, one sample tested failed to detect any smoke at all.

Smart smoke alarms and data collection

An interesting by-product of the new breed of smart alarms is the fire-related data being collected, as is the case with Google, which makes the Nest Protect smoke and CO alarm. Google told us that it uses data from its alarms to provide ‘meaningful insights’ for its customers and to improve the product.

For example, Google said it developed a Steam Check feature, which ensures the alarm knows the difference between steam and smoke. This feature was developed from a combination of conventional lab testing and real data from the home.

UK smoke alarms are mostly likely to sound on pancake day, according to Google.

On a lighter note, Google’s data also revealed that the day when smoke alarms are most likely to sound in the UK is pancake day.