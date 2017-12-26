Which? Don't Buy smoke alarms

Don't Buy smoke alarms

Our tough tests help us find the best and safest smoke alarms on the market, the ones that you can rely on to sound the alarm when there’s a fire and those that do this quickest. But the same tests also ensure we can alert you to the smoke alarms that fail to detect smoke – the one job they exist to do.

Compared to Best Buy smoke alarms, a Don’t Buy smoke alarm could take much, much longer to sound when smoke is in the air. We've also uncovered alarms that are so bad at detecting smoke in our tests, that in some fire scenarios they don't sound at all. In our latest tests, we found one alarm that failed to detect any smoke at all from two of our fires.

By contrast, our Best Buy smoke alarms detected smoke quickly in all of our tests.

Best Buy vs Don't Buy smoke alarms

Every time we test smoke alarms we use four different test fires to determine which are best at detecting smoke. We use fast flaming fires fuelled by plastics and solvents, as well as slower smouldering cotton and wood fires.

The models we name and shame as Don't Buys are proven to be the least effective at detecting smoke in our lab tests