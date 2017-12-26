Acorn stairlifts review

Acorn stairlifts have been sold for more than 20 years, and the company now owns Brooks and Bison Bede, too – but is it a brand worth considering?

Acorn claims that one of its stairlifts is installed somewhere in the world every 10 minutes. We asked people who've bought Acorn stairlifts to rate theirs for reliability, comfort, value for money and more. You can find out how they scored compared with other stairlift brands in the table below.

Which? members can log in now to view the results. If you're not yet a Which? member, sign up for a £1 trial to unlock the table and access all our expert reviews.

Acorn stairlifts (including Bison Bede and Brooks) ratings Customer score Reliability Usability Comfort Safety of the stairlift Quality Batteries Overall value for money Average price of a new Acorn stairlift Average price of a second-hand Acorn stairlift Table notes: Customer score combines overall satisfaction and likelihood to recommend. Sample size – 122. Includes stairlifts from Acorn, Bison Bede and Brooks. Survey conducted in October 2016.

Get the inside track on Acorn stairlifts

By logging in or signing up for a £1 Which? trial, you can access the Which? scores and ratings in the table above, as well as all the following information on this page, including:

how much Acorn stairlifts typically cost, including the average and the range of prices its customers paid

ongoing costs and maintenance for Acorn stairlifts, such as servicing prices, repair costs and servicing contracts

stairlift warranty information and aftercare packages

whether it's worth haggling over the quoted price of an Acorn stairlift

comments from Acorn customers about how they found the buying process.

How we carried out our stairlift customer survey

To find out which stairlift brands you can trust, we surveyed 450 people who have bought a stairlift, either for themselves or for a relative.

As well as asking about what the stairlift itself is like to live with, from ease of use to reliability, we also wanted to know what the manufacturer was like to deal with. So we asked our respondents about the buying process to see which companies were more likely to be flexible on prices and whether any were engaging in pressure selling.

In addition to Acorn, we've also rated other popular brands, including Stannah Stairlifts and Handicare. And if you're considering getting a stairlift provided by the council, you can see what our survey respondents thought of that process, too.