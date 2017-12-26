TV screen technology explained

There has never been more jargon to get your head around when looking for a new TV. If you’ve been bewildered by manufacturers’ marketing mumbo jumbo, you’re not alone.

From 4K and HDR to OLED and quantum dots, there’s a list as long as your arm of terms all hailing ‘better picture quality than ever before’.

But fear not. Although the technology they describe is often very clever, you need to get to grips with only a few things to identify the type of TV screen you need. Here, we round up the key TV technologies. You will find more in-depth information on other features in the other pages of this guide.