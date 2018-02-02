What is 8K TV?

The 8K TVs coming in 2018

Samsung Q9S 8K TV

Revealed at CES, the Q9S is Samsung's top-of-the-line TV for 2018. It will be available in 65, 75 and 85 inches, and will likely cost more than a new kitchen.

The problem facing the TV is the nonexistence of 8K content, but Samsung has found a solution - sort of. The Q9S uses AI to upscale standard definition, HD and 4K video. The resulting resolution won't be full 8K, but it should improve the quality of the stuff you watch every day, whether that's an episode of Corrie on ITV+1 or a 4K copy of Blade Runner 2049.

The AI works by analysing objects on screen, and smoothing jagged edges to make everything appear crisper. This is, arguably, the Q9S's most impressive feature. If Samsung could incorporate the same technology into its 4K TVs to make standard definition and HD look better, then its TVs could be the best option for watching a wide range of content.

LG 8K OLED TV

LG's 8K display is the first 8K OLED and, at 88 inches, it's also the largest ever produced.

Like Samsung, LG hasn't announced a price for its giant TV, but don't expect it to be any less than six figures.

That's a lot to spend on a TV, particularly when you consider that there's no 8K content to watch on it. We don't know if LG's TV will have any tricks up its sleeve in the same way as the Q9S. If it doesn't, then this OLED is nothing more than a headline-grabbing statement TV that very few people will buy.