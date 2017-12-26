What is DLNA?

DLNA allows you to wirelessly send content from devices like laptops, tablets and smartphones to a compatible TV, taking the hassle out of sharing media in the home.

DLNA stands for Digital Living Network Alliance, and was set up by Sony in 2003. Now adopted by a wide range of modern home entertainment devices, it allows videos, music and photos to be streamed and enjoyed on the big screen or a home cinema system quickly and easily.

Read on to find out all you need to know about DLNA.

