What is HDR TV?

HDR, or High Dynamic Range, is a TV standard that allows screens to deliver improved contrast, more accurate colours and more vivid pictures that regular sets.

It isn’t an alternative to 4K Ultra HD, but rather a complementary TV technology that allows compatible models to make the most of HDR content when it's available.

You will find many 4K TVs with HDR, starting from just £500 – but is this technology as important as manufacturers and retailers tell you?

On one hand there’s not much to watch – content is limited to ultra-HD Blu-rays, games consoles, and a few films and shows on TV-streaming services. But it’s growing in popularity, and is likely to go hand in hand with the rise of 4K, so it’s worth being aware of if you’re looking for a new TV.

The best TVs will plunge to deeper blacks and stretch to brighter whites when showing HDR content, giving you even better picture quality. But 4K HDR picture quality isn’t guaranteed to be better than 4K alone – we’ve seen a few instances of washed-out highlights lacking detail during brighter scenes.

Browse all our TV reviews to find the very best HDR sets.