Top 5 best 32-inch TVs

Despite TV screen sizes getting ever bigger in recent years, 32-inch is still the preferred option for many people shopping for a new set for their living room, or an additional TV for a bedroom, kitchen or study.

But unfortunately, many of these slightly smaller, cheaper sets don’t make the grade. With manufacturers focusing on mammoth 50, 55 and 65-inch TVs, these more modest models have been all but left behind.

That means if you’re looking for a new 32-inch set, for every great-value option there are dozens of shoddy ones sitting alongside it. Here, we reveal the models that impressed our expert lab tests, as well as the ones to steer well clear of.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our recommendations in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, you can get instant access by taking a £1 trial to Which?.