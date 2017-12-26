What size TV should I buy?
Top 5 best 40 to 43-inch TVs
By Ben Stockton
Article 3 of 5
One of the most popular screen sizes, we show you the best 40 and 43-inch TVs from our rigorous, independent testing and some key features to look out for.
If you’re looking for great value, you’ve come to the right place. Here, you’ll find TVs packed with the latest features but without the hefty price tags of larger sets.
Larger sized TVs are becoming more popular as prices drop, but 40-43-inch models still remain the size of choice for many. You can still hope for a 4K-ultra HD screen and a slick smart TV platform, even if you want to spend no more than £400.
Over the years, we’ve tested hundreds of models of this size, finding out exactly what you should expect. From pin-sharp pictures to sickly skin tones and superb soundtracks to dreadful dins, we’ve seen and heard it all. Here, we show you some of the best and worst from the Which? test lab.
Best 40 to 43-inch TVs
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Curved:
- Resolution type:
This TV is a whisker away from a Best Buy, but it still has a lot going for it, including decent picture and sound.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Curved:
- Resolution type:
A tidy 43-inch set, which offers nicely balanced colours, handles motion well and has decent sound. Not quite a Best Buy, but still worth a look - especially at the price.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Curved:
- Resolution type:
It misses the Best Buy mark by a few percent, but this TV is still one that we recommend taking a closer look at. It performed well across all our picture-quality tests, and comes equipped with an excellent smart TV system.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Curved:
- Resolution type:
This is a solid mid-range set, which offers good contrast and smooth motion, though it lacks a bit of bass.
- Picture quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Curved:
- Resolution type:
This 40-inch set has 4K and HDR picture for less than £500 and the image-quality is high. The sound is solid, too, which isn't often the case on small, thin TVs. Minor colour issues hold it back, but you could do a lot worse a 40 inches.
Prices, recommendations and test scores correct as of November 2017.
And here are three 40 to 43-inch TVs to avoid
With these TVs going for as little as a couple hundred pounds, it can be difficult to refuse the bargain basement prices. But that can often mean paying the price in terms of quality. While spending a little more will get you a fantastic Best Buy TV like the ones above, we’ve also seen some more than double this fail to impress our experts.
40 to 43-inch TVs to avoid
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 2 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Curved:
- Resolution type:
A sharp picture can't save this TV, which otherwise performs poorly, with bad sound and sluggish operation.
- Picture quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 2 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Curved:
- Resolution type:
This set definitely shouldn't be on your shortlist. Poor sound and a juddery picture, plus a lack of features make it one to avoid.
- Picture quality:
- 2 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 2 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Curved:
- Resolution type:
This TV is about as simple as they come, with no smart TV functionality or 4K ultra-HD. A 42-inch Don't Buy that falls well short of the quality we expect to see, even at this price.
How to choose the best 40 to 43-inch TV
A 40 to 43-inch TV is the right size for you if your sofa is about three metres away. If you’re going for a 4K ultra-HD set (see below), you can sit a little closer; about 2.5 metres. You can find more guidance on which size of TV to buy with our online tool.
If you’ve decided that a 40 to 43-inch TV is for you, here are some features to look out for:
- 4K ultra-HD: Many new TVs of this size come kitted out with a 4K ultra-HD screen. This higher resolution picture – with four times the detail of Full HD – has been the biggest development in TV technology in recent years. And with more and more content coming to the small screen, this a feature to definitely look out for.
- PVR functionality: TVs with built-in PVR functionality mean you can connect a USB hard disc drive to the TV and then be able to pause and record live programmes. Some have twin tuner PVR functionality, meaning you can watch one programme while recording another.
- Smart TV: For your main household TV, internet connectivity is certainly a feature worth considering as it allows you to watch catch-up TV without the pain of having to hook up your laptop or tablet. For more on this, head to our What is smart TV? guide.