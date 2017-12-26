Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

What size TV should I buy?

Top 5 best 49 to 55-inch TVs

By Ben Stockton

Article 4 of 5

With the price of big-screen TVs falling, you’ll find affordable 49, 50 and 55-inch TVs with features once reserved for only the most expensive sets. Find the best from our tests.

With many models boasting exceptional picture quality and prices gradually coming down, it isn't surprising that so many of us are investing in TVs capable of delivering a real wow factor in our homes.

From reasonably priced mid-range sets from top brands, such as Samsung and LG, to the very best they have to offer, whether you're on a budget or you’re looking to spend big, you’ll find something for you in this size bracket.

But price isn’t everything. We’ve branded TVs costing as much as £700 as Don’t Buys. Equally, we’ve seen Best Buys for as a little as £600 outperform models two or even three times the price.

Best 49 to 55-inch TVs

Lowest price (in stock) £1,499.00
Which? score 80%
Reviewed Jun 2017
Picture quality:
4 out of 5
Sound quality:
5 out of 5
Ease of use:
5 out of 5
Screen size:
Curved:
Resolution type:
One of the best performing TVs this year, it scores well across the board, plus it has dropped significantly in price since launch.

Lowest price (in stock) £2,498.00
Which? score 75%
Reviewed Jun 2017
Picture quality:
4 out of 5
Sound quality:
5 out of 5
Ease of use:
3 out of 5
Screen size:
Curved:
Resolution type:
This OLED is a real winner, with excellent sound and great picture quality to boot.

Lowest price (in stock) £737.52
Which? score 73%
Reviewed Jun 2017
Picture quality:
4 out of 5
Sound quality:
4 out of 5
Ease of use:
4 out of 5
Screen size:
Curved:
Resolution type:
A superb mid-range set, with decent picture quality and excellent sound, plus an easy to use smart TV system.

Lowest price (in stock) £649.00
Which? score 72%
Reviewed May 2017
Picture quality:
4 out of 5
Sound quality:
4 out of 5
Ease of use:
5 out of 5
Screen size:
Curved:
Resolution type:
Matching a simple smart-TV platform with decent picture and sound quality is a winning formula. If you're looking for a new smart TV, this Best Buy must make the shortlist.

Lowest price (in stock) £419.00
Which? score 71%
Reviewed Sep 2017
Picture quality:
4 out of 5
Sound quality:
4 out of 5
Ease of use:
4 out of 5
Screen size:
Curved:
Resolution type:
If you're looking for something a bit more affordable, this is one of the best value buys of the year. Sharp picture, pleasant sound, plus it's easy to use.

Pricing, recommendations and test scores correct as of November 2017.

Not found the product for you? Browse all our TV reviews

And here are three 49 to 55-inch TVs to avoid

Marketing jargon should always be taken with a pinch of salt. We ignore the hype, testing every TV in real-world conditions and watching the same footage over and over again to ensure we unearth the very best sets. Our picture and sound quality experts have been left disappointed by TVs promising the latest TV technology – here, we round up some the worst offending sets.

49 to 55-inch TVs to avoid

Lowest price (in stock) £499.00
Which? score 49%
Reviewed Jun 2017
Picture quality:
3 out of 5
Sound quality:
2 out of 5
Ease of use:
3 out of 5
Screen size:
Resolution type:
HDR:
This brand's mixed bag of TVs in 2017 takes a turn for the worse with this 49-inch model, which has disappointing sound and a poor picture.

Lowest price (in stock) £474.00
Which? score 48%
Reviewed Aug 2017
Picture quality:
3 out of 5
Sound quality:
2 out of 5
Ease of use:
4 out of 5
Screen size:
Resolution type:
HDR:
This may seem like good value for a 49-inch screen, but don't be fooled. Sub-par picture and sound make it one to avoid.

Lowest price (not in stock) £804.69
Which? score 43%
Reviewed Oct 2016
Picture quality:
3 out of 5
Sound quality:
1 out of 5
Ease of use:
3 out of 5
Screen size:
Resolution type:
HDR:
It's got a 4K HDR screen, but that doesn't mean this TV is a pleasure to watch. The colours are gaudy with very little detail, and the sound is thin and tinny.

Pricing, recommendations and test scores correct as of November 2017.

How to choose the best 49 to 55-inch TV

Although the type of TV you choose is down to your own personal preference, it's important to think carefully about whether a jumbo TV of 50 to 55-inch is right for your home.

We often hear tales of people being tempted by a large TV in the shop only to realise it is way too big once they get it home. The vast majority of TVs this size now come with a 4K ultra-HD screen – we recommend sitting around 3 metres away and half a metre or so further for Full HD models.

Use our What size TV should I buy? online tool to work out the size of TV that will best suit your room.

If this is the right size for you, here are some key things to look out for:

  • 4K ultra-HD: Due to its sharper picture, this higher resolution features on almost all of our Best Buy TVs, especially those of this size. If you’re looking for a future-proof set, we strongly recommend getting your hands on a 4K TV to make sure you don’t miss out on top-quality content in years to come.
  • Sound quality: There’s a huge disparity in sound quality across modern flatscreen TVs. While a Best Buy sound bar will improve your experience of any TV, the sound shouldn’t be so bad that you’re forced to splash out on one. We test every TV with both music and dialogue to ensure our Best Buys not only look great, but sound great, too.
  • High Dynamic Range: You’ll now find this picture technology on most 4K sets. It should give deeper blacks, brighter whites and more subtlety of tone in between, but you need HDR content to make use of it. While this remains sparse, HDR isn't a must-have feature. But with broadcasters, including the BBC, running trials, we expect to see it boom over the coming years.
