What size TV should I buy?

When shopping for a TV, one of the first things you'll need to decide on is size.

It can be tempting to try and save money by opting for a smaller set, or to just 'go big' with the largest you can afford, but finding the optimal size for a living space can really help to enhance the experience.

With modern TVs offering thinner bezels, it's surprisingly how neatly a larger screen might fit in a space, but conversely, a model that's too small could look out of place.

Fortunately our TV screen size calculator can help you make the perfect choice. Simply work out the distance between where you'd sit and the position of the TV, and adjust the slider below.