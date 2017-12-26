Which washing machine brand?
AEG washing machines rated
By Matt Stevens
Article 3 of 17
Are AEG washing machines reliable and do they offer value for money? Read on for the Which? expert verdict.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
AEG washing machines sit within the Electrolux stable of domestic appliance brands, which includes Zanussi and Electrolux. The AEG brand can be traced all the way back to Berlin in 1883. The German Electricity Company, as it was known back then, has been bought and sold a number of times over the years.
If you're thinking about buying an AEG washing machine and wondering how it compares with other popular washing machine brands, our table below gives you all the information you need.
You can find out how AEG washing machines score in our reviews and how reliable they are, as well as how owners rate them. We've included the pros and cons that you need to know about, plus our Which? verdict on whether you should buy one. If know you want an AEG and simply want to read about individual models, you can compare scores of all of them in our AEG washing machine reviews.
Every piece of information you'll find here has been independently researched – we buy the AEG washing machines we test ourselves, and we run our own surveys to find out what owners really think of their machines.
Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive ratings and verdicts in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, sign up for a Which? trial to get instant access.
|AEG washing machines overview table
|Number tested in the past three years
|13
|Number of Best Buys
|Average test score
|Brand reliability rating
|Customer score (%)
|Loyalty score
|Typical spend
|Should I buy one?
|Table notes
|Average test score based on results of models tested between Jan 2015 and December 2017 that are still currently available. The customer score and brand reliability rating are based on a Which? member survey conducted in October 2017 of 72 AEG owners. The customer score is based on whether members would recommend the brand to a friend, and reliability is based on members' experience of that brand. Table last updated December 2017.
KeyMember Content
How much do AEG washing machines cost?
Expect to pay between £300 and £700 for an AEG washing machine. Which? members have told us that they spent approximately £451 on their last washing machine, but most AEG models are above this price. However, it's well worth reading individual reviews to see whether you want to stretch the budget.
Want to see how AEG compares with other major washing machine manufacturers? To help you make your buying decision, head to our best washing machine brands to find out which brands top the table.
Choosing the best AEG washing machine
Many AEG washing machines have a drum capacity of 7kg or 8kg, which are both suitable capacities for medium-sized households. In a 7kg-capacity drum, you could wash approximately 22 shirts in one go, although a more realistic load might include two pairs of adult jeans, three pairs of children's jeans, four shirts, two bath towels, three small towels, three tea towels and two pillowcases.
Like most brands, AEG focuses on producing freestanding models. However, there are some built-in AEG washing machines available if you're in the market for a machine that sits behind a cupboard door.
Most AEG washing machines are white, although it's possible to find silver variants of some models.