Beko washing machines rated

Beko washing machines are usually affordable and sell in very high numbers in the UK and the Turkish brand also produces Blomberg branded washing machines.

The table below shows everything you need to know to decide if you should buy a Beko washing machine. There's a round-up of how Beko washing machines score in our reviews, and you can find out how reliable they are. If you'd rather read reviews of individual models, head to our Beko washing machine reviews.

We've also highlighted the pros and cons of owning a Beko washing machine as we see them, based on our lab testing and owners' surveys, including some key need-to-know about the most recent Beko models we've tested.

Our tests find out the washing machines that do an equally job of both cleaning and rinsing. But they'll also tell you how noisy machines are, and the real truth about energy consumption.

