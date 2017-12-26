Which washing machine brand?
Most reliable washing machine brands
By Matt Stevens
Article 1 of 17
Which washing machines are the most reliable? Discover the washing machine brands that last the longest and those most likely to break.
We survey thousands of washing machine owners to find out which brands are most prone to breakdowns and developing faults. Drum bearing problems, blocked filters and machines not emptying are some of the most common faults owners experience with washing machines.
You’re much less likely to fall victim to these problems if you choose a washing machine brand with a five-star reliability rating. Use the table below to see the reliability scores given to each brand based on how they behave in the homes of real owners. The higher the score, the more likely you are to have a fault-free experience.
|Which washing machine brands are the most reliable?
|Brand
|Reliability rating
|Reliability score
|94%
|92%
|90%
|89%
|87%
|86%
|86%
|85%
|85%
|80%
|78%
|69%
Table notes All ratings based on responses to a Which? member survey of 2,388 washing machine owners in October 2017 and use feedback on members' experiences of the brand that they own. The star ratings show how each brand's reliability score compares to other washing machine brands. Table last updated December 2017.
Which washing machine brand stays fault free longest?
You've told us that when you buy a washing machine, you expect it to last for 11 years before developing a fault. But our table below shows those washing machine brands that stay fault free the longest.
How washing machines brands compare
You've told us that you expect a washing machine to last for 11 years without developing a fault. In our reliability survey, we've collected data for machines up to 10 years old and for one reliable brand, nineteen out of 20 of their machines will be fault-free for 10 years. But for one brand, fewer than seven-in-ten of its machines will be without faults over the same period.
For one brand of reliable washing machine, 53% of owners tell us that they'll buy another machine from the same manufacturer. But for another brand, only 18% of it's customers tell us they'll buy a new machine from them.
Washing machines in general are just about as reliable as laundry stable-mates tumble dryers and more reliable than washer-dryers. Their 88% average reliability record means that often you'll be able to trust your washing machine to not let you down. But as our table, above, shows, there are brands that are noticeably less reliable.
Our Which? reliability scores are based on the proportion of appliances that encountered problems per brand, and faults are weighted so more serious problems account for more of the score. Star ratings show a brand's reliability when compared with others in that category.
Common washing machine problems
More than 2,300 Which? members have told us about the reliability track-record of the washing machines in their kitchens. And you've let us in on the problems and niggles your machines have caused you over the years, including leaky doors, wobbly machines and smelly detergent drawers.
The most common washing machine problems are:
- Drum and drum bearings problems 15%
- Not emptying of water 12%
- Blocked or broken filters 10%
Some washing machine problems relate to the selected wash programs failing and sadly, there's little you can do as an owner to fix this. Once the circuitry in your machine stops working properly, you'll need to call in a professional to take a look.
Other issues include problems relating to how well your machines spin your clothes. Some of these issue might be borne out of your machine being faulty and needing to be repaired. But in some cases, spin problems can be to do with how full, or empty, your machine is.
Most machines are set to not spin if they have what's described in the trade as an uneven load. This could be one sweater set to wash on a program with a high spin speed or equally, an overly full drum.
Try washing with a load-size as described in the manual to suit the wash program to see if this fixes your problem.
'How to repair washing machines' video guides
Watch our video guides showing you how to deal with some common washing machine problems:
Noisy washing machines If you have a noisy washing machine, you'll want to watch our video on excessively loud washing machines.
Smelly and mouldy washing machines Banish smells and mould with our video on fixing a smelly washing machine.
We also have video guides about washing machines that make strange noises, and fixing a washing machine's detergent drawer.
Washing machine repairs - do it yourself or call a professional?
We've investigated what to do about some of the trickier problems you might encounter with your washing machine, surveying 106 appliance repairers about what advice they'd give for fixing faults with washing machines and other home appliances.
Coins or other foreign objects causing a blockage, so that the machine isn’t draining
Cost of professional repair Around £50.
Repairers’ advice: more than half the repairers we surveyed would recommended getting a machine with this problem repaired professionally. ‘A professional will be able to find the root cause of the problem’, said one repairer.
Our advice: if you can drain the water out yourself, you should be able to get to the pump filter and remove the object. If you can’t, call a repairer.
A leak in the drum-bearing seal causing the machine to make a lot of noise while in use
Repairers’ advice Get it repaired professionally.
Repairers described this as a larger and more involved job that required skill and know-how. One said: ‘There’s no chance somebody without knowledge could do this.’
Cost of professional repair Around £70 – although on some newer washing machines it could be significantly more.
Our advice: You’ll need to call in the professional repairers for this.
Washing machine reviews you can trust
A washing machine may look the business in the shop or online, but how do you know how well it will wash your clothes when you get it home? When we test washing machines we wash three full loads of cottons and three more loads of synthetics to form our opinion of whether it's worth buying or whether you'll be better off leaving it in the shop. And we run more than 50 ease-of-use assessments to find out whether it will be a joy to live with or a nightmare come washday.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.