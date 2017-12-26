Samsung washing machines rated

Korean company Samsung might be more famous for its phones than its washing machines, but Samsung is a growing presence in the UK washing machine market.

If you're thinking about splashing out on a Samsung but you're unsure how good its washing machines are, read on below.

Find out how Samsung washing machines score in our reviews and how reliable they are. If you'd prefer to read reviews of individual models, head to our Samsung washing machine reviews.

Below, we also tell you how owners rate their Samsung washing machines and how loyal they are to the brand.

All of the data in the guide has been independently researched. We buy all of the Samsung machines we test and run our own surveys to find out what owners really think of their washing machines.

