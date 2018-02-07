Which washing machine brand?
Top 10 washing machine brands for 2018
By Matt Stevens
At Which?, we've been testing washing machines since the 1950s. Along the way, we've developed an unrivalled understanding of the strengths and weaknesses of each brand.
Currently, each machine we get our hands on spends at least four weeks being assessed in the Which? test lab to give us the results we need to produce our in-depth washing machine reviews. We test how they wash, how thoroughly they rinse detergent away and how efficiently they spin water away from the clothes. And we carry out more than 50 ease of use assessments to determine which machines will be a dream to live with and which ones will be a nightmare.
Discover how we rate individual models by comparing all our washing machines reviews.
Washing machine brands rated
We’ve brought together everything we know about each washing machine brand, including recent tests for individual models and owner’s feedback from our Which? survey, so you can see straightaway which brands are best.
For each brand you can find out:
- Average test score - how good each brand’s washing machines are overall, based on models tested between 2012 and 2017.
- How reliable it is - we ask owners to tell us about any problems they’ve had with their washing machines, and we use this data to assess how likely or otherwise each brand’s washing machines are to let you down.
- How owners rate it - how satisfied owners are with their brand of washing machine, and whether they would recommend it to a friend. Brands are given a customer score based on this.
- Our verdict - we tell you, in a nutshell, what we think of the brand.
All the well-known washing machine brands feature in our tables, so whether you fancy splashing out on a Bosch, a Miele or a Zanussi, find out first what owners of these brands really think of them.
Here’s our preview of how the brands stack up against each other:
|Brand name
|Average test score
|Reliability rating
|How owners rate this brand
|70%
|81%
|This brand's washing machines are a worthwhile investment. On the whole, its machines do a good job of washing clothes, with around half of those we’ve tested earning Best Buy status. And reliability of this brand of washing machine is excellent.
|65%
|78%
|This brand has a good track record in our tests - its washing machines are usually good at their job, sometimes excellent, and always represent very good value for money. Around one-in-four of those we've tested go on to become Best Buys and you will be able to pick one up for around £300. Reassuringly, reliability is first-class.
|75%
|91%
|At the time of writing, almost every washing machine from this brand is a Best Buy. Though its machines can be a bit pricey, owners of these models vouch that the brand represents excellent value for money.
|71%
|84%
|These washing machines often do very well in our tests - half of those currently on our site are Best Buys and we have no Don't Buys. They have a good reliability record, owners like them and you don't have to break the bank to buy a good one, with Best Buys available for less than £400.
|65%
|81%
|This brand is ever popular among Which? members and its washing machines do very well in our tests. The models we've tested have a high ratio of Best Buys, as clothes tend to get a good clean and its machines are easy to use. There aren't many to choose from, but all of those currently on our site are Best Buys.
|54%
|67%
|Customers tell us that this brand of washing machine represents good value for money but in our tests we haven't found one good enough to be a Best Buy in recent years. We've tested more than 20 and among that number lurk four Don't Buys to steer well clear of. Reliability is good but other brands attract more love from owners than this one.
|54%
|71%
|Low prices and indifferent clothes washing define this brand's washing machines. There are more than 15 on our site but none did well enough in our washing, rinsing and spinning tests to become Best Buys. And two are so bad that we've made them Don't Buys. Reliability is good but other brands are loved more by owners.
|58%
|71%
|This brand's washing machines are affordable and there are plenty to choose from - there are more than 20 on our site. None are quite good enough to be Best Buys and we've found one bad enough to be a Don't Buy. Customers rate them highly for value for money.
|73%
|78%
|This brand's washing machines are affordable and there are plenty to choose from - there are more than 20 on our site. None are quite good enough to be Best Buys and we've found one bad enough to be a Don't Buy. Customers rate them highly for value for money.
|66%
|61%
|This brand's washing machines are affordable and come with a good reliability record. But many other brands are loved more by their owners.
|
Table notes Reliability ratings based on responses to a Which? member survey of 2,388 washing machine owners in October 2017 and user feedback on members' experiences of the brand that they own. The star ratings show how each brand's reliability score compares to other washing machine brands. Table last updated December 2017. How owners rate this brand: The customer score reflects owner satisfaction and how likely owners are to recommend this brand.
Sample sizes Reliability scores based on 2,388 responses from Which? members who own a washing machine.
Choosing the best brand of washing machine
A brilliant washing machine doesn't just wash clothes well. It needs to be a model you can rely on and, ideally, one you would be happy to recommend to a friend.
The washing machine brand at the top of our chart ticks all these boxes as well as having a number of Best Buy washing machines. And the difference between the best and the worst brands in terms of scores achieved in our tests is striking, with the best brand scoring 21% more on average in our lab tests.
In our verdict of each brand, we've pulled together everything we know about each brand, be it a pricey Miele, a middle of the price-range Bosch or a much cheaper Zanussi machine, to quickly pass on the critical information you need to know when considering a purchase. In all, you'll find our verdict on a dozen brands of washing machine including AEG, Beko, Bosch, John Lewis, LG, and Samsung.
The reliability ratings in the table above are based on feedback from more than 2,300 Which? members who told us about any and all problems they've had with the machines they own. The fewer problems they've had, the higher the score for reliability. We've also included customer score, which determines how happy people are with their chosen brand of washing machine and whether they would be likely to recommend it to someone else.
How we calculate the best and worst washing machine brands
We've collated all of our washing machine test results, to bring you an at-a-glance guide to the best and worst washer brands. We’ve also added our unique reliability ratings and customer scores, taken straight from our latest survey of thousands of washing machine owners, so you can get a clear picture of how the different brands compare.
We work out our washing machine reliability ratings and scores by asking owners about the problems they've faced since buying their machines. The greater the number of problems and the more severe the problems, the lower the reliability score for the brand. We base our reliability scores on products up to ten years old.
The Which? customer score is based on how satisfied owners are with their machines and whether they would recommend the brand to a friend.
Which? Best Buy washing machines
