Top 10 washing machine brands for 2018

At Which?, we've been testing washing machines since the 1950s. Along the way, we've developed an unrivalled understanding of the strengths and weaknesses of each brand.

Currently, each machine we get our hands on spends at least four weeks being assessed in the Which? test lab to give us the results we need to produce our in-depth washing machine reviews. We test how they wash, how thoroughly they rinse detergent away and how efficiently they spin water away from the clothes. And we carry out more than 50 ease of use assessments to determine which machines will be a dream to live with and which ones will be a nightmare.

Discover how we rate individual models by comparing all our washing machines reviews.

Washing machine brands rated

We’ve brought together everything we know about each washing machine brand, including recent tests for individual models and owner’s feedback from our Which? survey, so you can see straightaway which brands are best.

For each brand you can find out: