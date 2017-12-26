Zanussi washing machines rated

Which washing machine brand?
Zanussi washing machines sit around the affordable sub-£400 price bracket. But are they value for money? Find out what our reviews say.
Zanussi washing machines are the siblings of AEG machines and both brands are owned by Electrolux. And you'll find they're very similar in terms of wash performance and reliability.
Below, we've gathered together all of our Which? review test results for Zanussi washing machines, as well as a rating for how reliable Zanussi models are. If you'd prefer to read reviews of the individual models we've tested, head to our Zanussi washing machine reviews.
We've been testing and reviewing washing machines for years and have discovered big differences between good and bad models. To help you make a decision about whether a Zanussi washing machine is right for you, we've listed the pros and cons of owning a Zanussi, while customers share their thoughts on whether they'd recommend the brand and buy another Zanussi.
How much do Zanussi washing machines cost?
Zanussi produces a large range of affordable washing machines, typically costing between £200 and £400. In a recent survey, we found that Which? members spent, on average, £314 on their last washing machine – meaning Zanussi produces plenty of washing machines within the most popular price bracket.
Choosing the best Zanussi washing machine
As with most washing machine brands, Zanussi mainly produces freestanding washing machines. However, it also offers a few built-in models for those specifically looking for a washing machine that can be installed behind a cupboard door.
You won't find Zanussi washing machines weighed down with tech – they're more stripped down and standard than groundbreaking. But they provide everything you need to wash an everyday load of dirty clothes.
Many Zanussi washing machines come with a larger than average door opening of 34cm, rather than 30cm. This means that loading large items, such a duvet, is often a bit easier. Spin speeds peak at 1400rpm, and the biggest machines come with 10kg drums, which are about half as big again as a standard drum. And A+++ energy labels aren't uncommon on top-of-the-range machines.
Most Zanussi washing machines are white, but it's possible to find silver models and some with a white body and stylish chrome door rims.