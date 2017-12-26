Zanussi washing machines rated

Zanussi washing machines are the siblings of AEG machines and both brands are owned by Electrolux. And you'll find they're very similar in terms of wash performance and reliability.

Below, we've gathered together all of our Which? review test results for Zanussi washing machines, as well as a rating for how reliable Zanussi models are. If you'd prefer to read reviews of the individual models we've tested, head to our Zanussi washing machine reviews.

We've been testing and reviewing washing machines for years and have discovered big differences between good and bad models. To help you make a decision about whether a Zanussi washing machine is right for you, we've listed the pros and cons of owning a Zanussi, while customers share their thoughts on whether they'd recommend the brand and buy another Zanussi.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive ratings and verdicts in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, sign up for a Which? trial to get instant access.