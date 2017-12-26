Full washing-up liquid test results

We round up the full results of our tough washing-up liquid tests. Find out which washing-up liquid will help make your household chores easier.

Our washing-up liquid tests separate the best washing-up liquids from the products you should leave on the shelf. The three Best Buy washing-up liquids revealed by our latest tests are outstanding at removing fatty foods and baked-on grease, meaning they will help you get through the dishes faster.

We’ve tested washing-up liquids from big brands Fairy Liquid and Ecover, plus supermarket products from Tesco, Waitrose, Morrisons and more. Thanks to our tough tests, we've discovered which washing-up liquids make short work of even the grimiest pots and pans. So you can use our results to help you cut down on elbow grease.

The table below is currently locked. Once you're logged in, it reveals full scores and ratings for all the washing-up liquids we've tested, from best to worst. The best washing-up liquids can wash two-and-a-half times the number of dirty plates as the worst (per 100ml). Our tests also uncovered four washing-up liquids that cleaned dishes so poorly we’ve made them Don't Buys and recommended you avoid them.

The most expensive washing-up liquids aren’t always the best, so we’ve calculated the cost per 100ml so you can easily compare prices.

Washing-up liquid test results Product Price Bottle size (ml) Cost per 100ml Fat removing power Foam duration Tough grease removal Score 89% 88% 81% 77% 69% 68% 62% 62% 61% 61% 60% 53% 39% Table notes

Price: Collected in August 2017, based on pack size closest to 500ml.

Fat removal: How well the washing-up liquid removes fat and grease and keeps it suspended in water, rather than redistributing it back on to dishes.

Foam duration: How long the foam lasts before it looks like you need to change the water when cleaning less intensive everyday grime from plates.

Tough stain removal: How well the washing-up liquid removes baked-on grease, such as that let over from roasting potatoes or grilling meat.

Plates washed per 100ml: How many plates are washed per 100ml of the product in our fat removal test.

Test score: Ignores price. Based on: fat removal 70%; foam duration 20%; tough stain removal 10%.

We first tested washing-up liquid in 1959. Today, our tough lab tests combine our expertise and match how you wash up at home. You can use our results to help make the job of washing-up easier and quicker.

