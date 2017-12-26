Which? Best Buy washing-up liquids
Best Buy washing-up liquids help obliterate fat from your dishes and make an unavoidable chore less tedious - see below for the best.
Washing-up is a dull chore, but a Best Buy-recommended washing-up liquid will help you blitz through it so that you're back on the sofa in a jiffy.
We've lab tested washing-up liquids from big brands including Fairy and Ecover, as well as supermarket own-labels. Our tests go further than anyone else's to separate the liquids that you'll swear by from those that you might swear at.
- We pit washing-up liquids against baked-on grease and everyday fat. This means that five-star-rated liquids make cleaning up after a Sunday roast much less daunting.
- Our tests measure just how many plates each liquid can wash per 100ml. The best clean more than 2,000 plates, while the worst limp through just 800.
- We pour a total of 1.2kg of animal fat onto 742 plates to find out the best washing-up liquids to buy for your kitchen.
Our test results also reveal where you can spend less and buy a brilliant washing-up liquid at the same time - we've found some great-value Best Buys, so that you won't pay over the odds for a substandard liquid.
Unlock the washing-up liquid Best Buy recommendations on this page by signing up for a £1 Which? trial. Already a member? Log in now.
How we uncover the best washing-up liquids
Washing-up liquids should make the basic task of cleaning up easier and quicker. We put all the most popular washing-up liquids through the same tough cleaning tests, so you can be sure that a Best Buy will fight fat better than its rivals.
- Fat removal After pouring 1.2kg of animal fat onto 742 plates, we count the number of plates that each liquid cleans before the fat begins to be re-deposited.
- Tough grease removal This test simulates cleaning leftover fat from grilling meat or roasting potatoes off metal cookware, to help you scrub your way through the Sunday roast dishes more efficiently.
- Foam duration We smear 759 plates with different food, including beef tallow, margarine, lard and flour. We count the number of plates that each liquid cleans before the foam disappears.
Washing-up liquid reviews you can trust
We've discovered supermarket own-label washing-up liquids that rival those from brands such as Fairy and Ecover. Our tests show where you can save money and bag yourself a bargain.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
Try a £1 trial membership, and you'll receive access to all our online reviews and get Which? magazine delivered monthly to your door. You can also phone our Which? Legal Service and personal finance experts for one-to-one help, plus you'll get access to Which? Local, where members share recommendations for the best services in your area.