Best smartphones of 2017
By Oli McKean
We reveal the three best smartphones of 2017 - handsets that aced our tough lab tests thanks to super-fast processors and the best screens and cameras available.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Here we've selected the top three phones in 2017, but for a full list of our recommended handsets take a look at our Best Buy mobile phones.
Smartphones are almost indispensable these days, so it's vital you buy one that's a pleasure to use and won't let you down.
We put the latest mobile phones through our tough independent lab tests so you can find one that's perfect for your needs and budget. We test everything from battery life and storage space, to the quality of the camera and touchscreen - and our in-depth reviews are your best, fully impartial guide to knowing which phone to buy.
The best smartphone for you
The three mobile phones below all passed our rigorous lab tests with flying colours. They are the very best mobile phones available to buy in 2017 – they look great, with incredibly detailed, vibrant screens, speedy processors and long-lasting batteries. The highest-rated phone here scores an amazing 93%, making it the top pick from all our Best Buy mobile phones.
|Mobile phone
|Our verdict
|Battery
|Screen quality
|Score
|93%
|
Our table-topper is an Android handset that offers more than 11 hours of web browsing on a single charge. It has a powerful processor and sharp-shooting cameras encased in a sleek and stylish case.
Find out which mobile phone we’re talking about by logging in or taking a £1 trial to Which?.
|92%
|
A razor-sharp processor and improved battery life make this a worthy flagship phone for this manufacturer. Plus, it has a vibrant screen and takes great photos in almost any light conditions.
Find out which mobile phone we’re talking about by logging in or taking a £1 trial to Which?.
|92%
|
Of all the phones featured here, this has the most unusual design. It also does the best in our battery tests, providing an impressive 29 hours of continuous calls or more than 12.5 hours of web browsing.
Find out which mobile phone we’re talking about by logging in or taking a £1 trial to Which?.
KeyMember Content
The best cheap mobile phones
Our top picks are extremely impressive mobiles, but they are usually eye-wateringly expensive. We know that not everyone wants to spend £500+ on a mobile. And while the very top-performing phones might be expensive, we've found other Best Buys that would be kinder to your bank balance.
Click for our pick of the best cheap mobile phones.
Which network should I go for?
Once you’ve chosen your perfect phone, you’ll want to know which mobile phone network is the best. We’ve got that covered, too. Every year we ask more than 3,500 members of the public to tell us about their experience with network providers. We find out exactly what they love and hate about their service provider – this information lets us rate the networks so you know who you can rely on for good coverage and customer service that won’t leave you on hold.
We reveal the best mobile phone network providers.