Best smartphones of 2017

Here we've selected the top three phones in 2017, but for a full list of our recommended handsets take a look at our Best Buy mobile phones.

Smartphones are almost indispensable these days, so it's vital you buy one that's a pleasure to use and won't let you down.

We put the latest mobile phones through our tough independent lab tests so you can find one that's perfect for your needs and budget. We test everything from battery life and storage space, to the quality of the camera and touchscreen - and our in-depth reviews are your best, fully impartial guide to knowing which phone to buy.

The best smartphone for you

The three mobile phones below all passed our rigorous lab tests with flying colours. They are the very best mobile phones available to buy in 2017 – they look great, with incredibly detailed, vibrant screens, speedy processors and long-lasting batteries. The highest-rated phone here scores an amazing 93%, making it the top pick from all our Best Buy mobile phones.