How to avoid inflation on a mobile contract in the Black Friday sales

As Black Friday sales arrive, mobile networks will be looking to tempt phone users into new contracts. These may initially look enticing, but a multi-year contract can be hit by several price increases before it ends, heavily impacted by inflation.

Many mobile network providers have started to introduce mid-contract price rises when you sign up. These price rises were usually reserved for after the contract ends, but now happen annually, often by more than inflation.

Currently, only two mobile providers do not increase their prices mid-contract. The others use a variety of calculations, based on the Retail Price Index (RPI), the Consumer Price Index (CPI), or a flat predetermined rate.

We’ve looked into which providers commit to price freezes, and which will be raising prices, to help you stay one step ahead.

Potential impact of 2023 mobile price rises

Predicting the inflation rate months in advance can be difficult, particularly in times of economic uncertainty. However, it seems likely to remain relatively high for the first few months of next year, with CPI at around 11%, and RPI around 13%.

For an idea of how this will affect customers of different providers, it's helpful to look at what their policy on inflation was this year.

RPI (7.8%) plus 3.9% = 11.7% price rise

CPI (6.2%) plus 3.9% = 10.1% price rise

RPI (7.8%) price rise

No price rise Rolling contract providers (price rise does not apply) O2

BT Mobile

ID Mobile

Tesco Mobile Giffgaff Virgin Mobile

EE



Sky Mobile* Smarty

Plusnet Mobile



Three** Utility Warehouse

Vodafone





Lebara







Talkmobile

* Sky Mobile does not currently raise prices mid-contract, but offers no guarantee **Three will raise its prices by 4.5% each April, not linked to inflation.

This means that O2 and Virgin mobile customers are most at risk of the highest price rises - if RPI is 13%, this would come to a 16.9% price increase when you factor in the additional 3.9% hike. BT Mobile, EE, Plusnet and Vodafone customers would also face steep increases of the CPI rate (11%) plus 3.9%, resulting in a 14.9% increase.

With a flat rate price increase of 4.5% a year, Three customers may be feeling more satisfied with their choice of provider, as their monthly repayments won't be impacted by inflation.

These price increases are cumulative, so if you are on a two or three year contract, the 2023 increase will be added on top of the 2022 price rise. Keep this is mind when looking for a new deal, as the monthly price you are paying by the end of the contract could be significantly higher than at the start.

Which providers promise not to increase prices?

It’s unusual for mobile providers to commit to not increasing their prices each year. Currently, only Tesco Mobile and Sky Mobile do not raise prices mid-contract for their mobile contract customers.

However, Sky Mobile does not guarantee your price will stay the same, stating that prices may go up during your subscription.

In contrast, Tesco Mobile does guarantee your price won't change mid-contract as part of its 'Tariff Promise', whereby it freezes your price until the end of your contract.

Stick to a rolling contract with a provider like Giffgaff or Smarty, however, and these types of typical inflation-based rises won't apply.

How to save money on a mobile phone contract

Thinking ahead when taking out a phone contract can obviously help future-proof you against future inflation rises. Another good option is to buy a phone outright, and get a cheap monthly Sim deal, that you can switch from as your needs change. This needn't be expensive:

We've tested Best Buy phones for under £400, and Great Value models for under £200. Use our mobile phone reviews to find one.

to find one. You can also use our mobile phone contract calculator to work out the cheapest way of buying a new phone.

to work out the cheapest way of buying a new phone. Or trying shopping in the second-hand market. Our mobile phone reviews include models that are now typically only available second-hand, or read our guide to second-hand phones .

If a contract is your preferred option, it's always a good idea to haggle with your mobile provider at the end of a contract, or switch mobile provider to a network offering a better bundle.

Before entering a contract, you should also:

Check the terms and conditions of your contract carefully, look out for any potential surprise costs such as mid-contract price rises or charges for roaming abroad .

. Monitor how much data you use and try not to pay for more than you need. Our research has found that the vast majority of people pay for more data that they ever use. Find out how to keep track of your mobile data .

. Find out what extras are available with different providers - this could save you money on separate subscriptions. Read our guide on mobile provider perks that can save you money .

For more cost-cutting ideas, read our guide to 10 ways to save money on your mobile phone bill.

