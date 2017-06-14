Best cheap mobile phones

How we uncover Best Buy mobile phones

We go further than anyone else when testing mobile phones. Each handset is treated in exactly the same way, so you can see how each device compares against its rivals. And because Which? is independent and we buy every sample we test, you can trust our reviews to give the full, honest and impartial truth about a product.

A long-lasting battery is essential in any mobile, which is why we’ve designed a demanding battery test. We charge up each phone and then time how long it lasts when making calls, before charging it again to see how long it gives us when browsing the web continuously.

We also know that more people than ever are using their phone as their main camera. So we put the front and rear cameras through their paces, too, taking test shots in nine sets of conditions to see whether the phone is a match for a standalone camera.

What do Janet Jackson and Rachmaninov have in common? We won't go into any direct musical comparisons, but they do both play a part in our mobile phone testing. With so many people listening to music through their phone, we've designed a test to assess whether the phone can take the place of an iPod. We play a series of six songs covering everything from Janet's 'Rhythm Nation' to Rachmaninov's 'Symphony Number 2'.

