Buying a mobile phone on a budget
Best cheap mobile phones
By Oli McKean
Article 1 of 3
Looking for the best cheap mobile phones? We reveal the best budget smartphones on the market, so you don't end up with a dud.
The best mobile phone doesn't always have to be a pricey Apple iPhone or Samsung smartphone. But if you want to spend less, it's tricky to tell the difference between a true bargain and a cheap handset to avoid.
To help you get the most for your money, we've put together the best-value models – including our cheapest Best Buys and a good choice if you want to spend no more than £100.
Simply want to browse all the handsets we've tested? Take a look at all our expert mobile phone reviews.
The best cheap mobile phones
We test mobile phones at every price point, from the expensive £600+ iPhone 7 and Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge to the super-cheap sub-£100 models. And while some inexpensive models are definite Don’t Buys, there are a few affordable gems out there that shine in our tests.
Here, we handpick the very best of the more affordable mobile phones. This includes our cheapest Best Buy, which costs around £175, making it a genuine bargain.
|Mobile phone
|Click for full review
|Battery
|Screen
|Score
|72%
|
Our cheapest Best Buy mobile phone, currently costing around £175 depending on the colour you opt for. Its battery lasts for more than 25 hours of call time or nearly 10 and a half hours of web browsing, which is especially impressive for a phone that's this affordable.
|72%
|This smartphone will cost you around £200, and it's good enough to be a Best Buy. The display on the curved screen is generally clear to read, plus it's a good phone for listening to music via headphones. You should be pretty pleased with the photos it takes, although it struggles a little in low light.
|72%
|This affordable mobile gives more than 25 hours of call-time battery life. On top of this, it has a clear display and lets you have clear conversations even if you're in a bustling environment. It currently costs around £185.
|70%
|This £195 phone looks stylish, with a metal frame and glass rear. It has a 4.7-inch screen, so should be easy to use one-handed, and the rear camera generally takes share-worthy shots. That said, we found that reds could look a bit too intense. It just misses out on our Best Buy recommendation, partly because its processor isn't particularly speedy.
|63%
|A great choice if you're looking to spend less than £100. It's in no way a phenomenal phone, but calls sound loud and clear, and it's simple to use. Photos are passable, and this phone should see you through the day without needing to recharge the battery. One thing we love about this phone is its removable battery - which makes it easier to resolve any battery-related problems.
How we uncover Best Buy mobile phones
We go further than anyone else when testing mobile phones. Each handset is treated in exactly the same way, so you can see how each device compares against its rivals. And because Which? is independent and we buy every sample we test, you can trust our reviews to give the full, honest and impartial truth about a product.
A long-lasting battery is essential in any mobile, which is why we’ve designed a demanding battery test. We charge up each phone and then time how long it lasts when making calls, before charging it again to see how long it gives us when browsing the web continuously.
We also know that more people than ever are using their phone as their main camera. So we put the front and rear cameras through their paces, too, taking test shots in nine sets of conditions to see whether the phone is a match for a standalone camera.
What do Janet Jackson and Rachmaninov have in common? We won't go into any direct musical comparisons, but they do both play a part in our mobile phone testing. With so many people listening to music through their phone, we've designed a test to assess whether the phone can take the place of an iPod. We play a series of six songs covering everything from Janet's 'Rhythm Nation' to Rachmaninov's 'Symphony Number 2'.
