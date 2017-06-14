Which? Best Buy mobile phones

Don’t end up paying more for a phone with a second-rate screen that’s hard to read, or a battery that runs down before your day is through. Our independent reviews lead you to the best mobile phones – the phones that will last longer, have great screens and cameras, and make your life easier.

Each year we put more than 50 mobile phones through their paces. And on our website you'll discover over 100 fully tested models. We highlight the very best and flag the worst, too. So you can use our results to ensure you don't end up with an expensive disappointment sitting in your pocket or a phone that lasts for just three hours when web browsing - our tests have found the best last for more than 12.5 hours.

We take videos in low light and more natural conditions, to see whether phones will help you preserve memories. We assess whether the phone can cope with motion, replicate colours, and pick out finer detail.

We examine the basics by making calls in a noisy environment. Some pass this test with flying colours, others make you and the person on the other end of line sound muffled, robotic and hard to hear.

We listen to six pieces of music - all from different genres, including classical and pop, to test the audio quality. While some phones make for easy listening, others are more likely to give you a headache thanks to their screechy and tinny speakers.

