Which? Best Buy mobile phones
Our Best Buy mobile phones give you brighter screens, longer-lasting batteries and are easy to use. Read on find out how we separate the Best Buys from the Don’t Buys.
Don’t end up paying more for a phone with a second-rate screen that’s hard to read, or a battery that runs down before your day is through. Our independent reviews lead you to the best mobile phones – the phones that will last longer, have great screens and cameras, and make your life easier.
Each year we put more than 50 mobile phones through their paces. And on our website you'll discover over 100 fully tested models. We highlight the very best and flag the worst, too. So you can use our results to ensure you don't end up with an expensive disappointment sitting in your pocket or a phone that lasts for just three hours when web browsing - our tests have found the best last for more than 12.5 hours.
- We take videos in low light and more natural conditions, to see whether phones will help you preserve memories. We assess whether the phone can cope with motion, replicate colours, and pick out finer detail.
- We examine the basics by making calls in a noisy environment. Some pass this test with flying colours, others make you and the person on the other end of line sound muffled, robotic and hard to hear.
- We listen to six pieces of music - all from different genres, including classical and pop, to test the audio quality. While some phones make for easy listening, others are more likely to give you a headache thanks to their screechy and tinny speakers.
How we uncover the best mobile phones
Mobile phones need to earn 71% in our tough tests to earn our Best Buy seal of approval.
We test and measure all aspects of each phone, from screen to storage space, to make sure we recommend the best mobile phones for you.
- Ease of use: Our ergonomic experts swipe and tap their way around the phone’s menus system, assessing how quick and easy it is to take a photo, enter text and browse the web.
- Battery life: We test manufacturers' battery-life claims by testing all phones under real-world conditions. Our lab sets each phone’s screen to a comparable brightness level and uses the phone to browse the web for hours until the battery goes flat. We then charge it up again and time how long it lasts when making calls. The results are never the same as manufacturer claims.
- Camera: We take a series of test shots in different light conditions to see whether they can produce the perfect photo even in dim conditions. We also capture a variety of photos at long and close range so we can tell you if the main camera can take a decent landscape shot as well as up close and personal profiles. The best produce shots that rival well-known compact camera brands. The worst will leave you with dull, smudgy images in low light.
Mobile phone reviews you can trust
We test all the latest models from all the biggest brands – including Apple, Samsung, Motorola, LG, Sony and Microsoft – and find out where they’ve produced a brilliant handset, and where they’ve got things horribly wrong. We also go further through the range, testing not just flagship models, but the mid-range and value mobile phones you’ll find in your local supermarket or high street store. Whatever you’re paying, we think you deserve the best.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
