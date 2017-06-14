Which Windows phone should I buy?
By Oli McKean
Thinking about getting a Windows smartphone rather than an Android or iPhone? These are the top models, plus helpful buying tips.
If you're looking for an affordable smartphone, a fan of Microsoft products, or even if you just want something different to an Android phone or iPhone, a Windows phone could be a good choice. The best Windows mobiles are great for web browsing, take decent photos, and have clear, bright screens plus micro-SD card slots for increasing built-in storage.
But not all Windows mobiles are created equal - and you don't want to be lumbered with one that's a pain to use. Read on to discover the top Windows smartphones we recommend, along with tips to help you choose the perfect model for your needs.
How much does a Windows smartphone cost?
Windows smartphones vary in cost from around £60 to over £350. The good news is, you only really need to spend £120 to get a decent Windows handset, making it a credible option for those looking for a cheap alternative to Android.
Which manufacturers make Windows smartphones?
HTC and Samsung have both released Windows phones in the past but have since chosen to focus on Android, leaving Microsoft (which now also owns Nokia) as the sole option in the Windows market.
Many of Microsoft’s handsets have sharp screens, reasonable battery life and bright, solid-feeling plastic cases. These handsets form part of its ‘affordable premium’ range and cost around £120.
Those wanting a decent Windows handset should look for a model with at least a 720x1,280-display, 8Mp camera and a 2,500mAh battery.
The best Windows phones
We've picked the three best phones that run on the Windows operating system in the table, below. We've ranked the top three by their total test score.
|Mobile phone
|Click for full review
|Battery
|Screen quality
|Score
|
It's a good phone with a solid design, and it should see you through the day before running out of charge.
Find out which mobile phone we're talking about by logging in or taking a £1 trial to Which?
|
It takes good photos, and its sound quality during calls is generally very clear. Plus its screen is sharp with good colours.
|
On a full charge, it can muster 22 hours of continuous calls - which is fantastic. Plus we like its detailed screen and handy micro-SD card slot.
Best cheap mobile phones
If you're looking for a new smartphone on a budget, it can be hard to ensure you'll get a true bargain rather than a handset you should avoid at all costs.
The good news is that we've found some Best Buys that cost less than £300, and even a few for less than £200.
We've shortlisted the best of the affordable handsets - head to our page on the best cheap mobile phones.
