Which Windows phone should I buy?

If you're looking for an affordable smartphone, a fan of Microsoft products, or even if you just want something different to an Android phone or iPhone, a Windows phone could be a good choice. The best Windows mobiles are great for web browsing, take decent photos, and have clear, bright screens plus micro-SD card slots for increasing built-in storage.

But not all Windows mobiles are created equal - and you don't want to be lumbered with one that's a pain to use. Read on to discover the top Windows smartphones we recommend, along with tips to help you choose the perfect model for your needs.

Just looking for the best smartphones? Head to our Best Buy mobile phones to discover which models come out on top in our tests.