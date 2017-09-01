Governance

Which? is the trading name for the Which? Group, wholly owned by the Consumers’ Association. As we operate as a social enterprise, our charitable purposes and commercial activities are intertwined

The Council

The Council of the Consumers’ Association is the ultimate governing body of our charity and the Consumers’ Association as a whole. The majority of Council members are directly elected from our membership. They are responsible for the continued success of Which? and the achievement of our charitable mission.

The boards

Each company within the Which? Group is also closely managed by its own board. The Which? Limited Board oversees and sets the strategy for our commercial activities. The Which? Financial Services Board oversees our financial services businesses, including Which? Mortgage Advisers.

Day-to-day

Our chief executive, Peter Vicary-Smith looks after the day-to-day running of Which?, with support from over 650 staff based in Hertford, London and Bristol. All of our staff work towards the same goal: to make individuals as powerful as the organisations they have to deal with in their daily lives.

Find out more

As part of our ongoing commitment to transparency around our governance, we have published our Directors' Conflicts of Interests policy. This explains the approach we take to identifying, preventing and recording any conflicts of interest between Council members (and directors of other group companies) and their outside interests. This is available below, as well as some more information on our governance.

Governance at Which? 47 Kb

Conflicts of interest policy 90 Kb

The Consumers' Association, which trades as Which?, is registered in England and Wales and is a charity, No 296072. Which? Ltd is its wholly owned trading subsidiary, also registered in England and Wales, company No 677665.