Anti-slavery statement

We are committed to ensuring that they do not take place in our businesses and we take steps to ensure that they do not take place in our supply chains.

As a UK-based organisation that seeks to empower consumers through charitable and commercial activity, Which? works primarily within the areas of publishing, trader endorsement and legal and financial guidance and advice. We consider the sectors in which we operate and our supply chains to be at lower risk of slavery. Since the UK’s Modern Slavery Act came into force in October 2015, we have reviewed and, where needed, updated our internal policies and supplier arrangements to confirm this.

Our supply chain

Our internal policies require clear arrangements to be put in place with all new suppliers, and our zero-tolerance approach is reflected within our due diligence processes and the standard terms that our suppliers must agree to. Geographically, our supply chains are predominantly based in the UK, with some suppliers operating from Denmark, France, Germany and the US. Suppliers that operate within industries and/or countries with a higher risk of slavery and human trafficking (eg industries such as construction, domestic service, printing services and food suppliers) are subject to further due diligence and monitoring procedures.

Internal policies

Which? is accredited by the Living Wage Foundation. As an accredited Living Wage employer, we are committed to paying everyone working on our premises, whether permanent staff or contractors, a higher minimum rate of pay than the current National Living wage set by the government.

We have communicated our zero-tolerance approach to all our colleagues and will continue to do so. We have also appointed an individual who is responsible for overseeing the communication of the anti-slavery and anti-human trafficking message, both within the organisation and within our supply chains.

This statement is made by the Consumers’ Association on its own behalf and on behalf of Which? Limited.

Chair

Consumers' Association

October 2016