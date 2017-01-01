Which? Council

Anna Walker

Anna Walker is on the board of Welsh Water, director of Women in Rail and chair of Young Epilepsy. From 2009 to 2015 she was chair of the Office of Rail and Road, the independent regulator for Britain’s railways, and chief executive of the Healthcare Commission from 2004 to 2009 (the former regulatory body for the NHS and private sector healthcare). Anna was director general, responsible for rural policy, at Defra from 2001 to 2004 and director general of energy at the Department of Trade and Industry from 1998 to 2001. She was on the board of Consumer Focus from 2007 to 2011. Anna was co-opted to the Council in November 2013.