Which? Connect FAQs

Who can join Which? Connect?

Which? Connect is free to join and open to all Which? members – you don’t need to hold any particular subscriptions to join.

What will I need to do once I am a member?

After joining Which? Connect we will email you some surveys which will ask your opinion on a range of products and services. We aim to send surveys that are relevant to you, but feel free to complete as many or as few as you like. All we ask is for your honest feedback on the products and services you have bought to inform our research.

How many surveys will I receive a week?

We normally send around three surveys a week, but the number you receive depends on the type of research we are conducting. There’s no obligation to complete all these surveys – but we’d be delighted if you were able to complete as many as you could.

How do you decide which surveys I receive?

Sometimes we send survey to the entire Connect panel so we can get the widest coverage possible, whereas others are more targeted – for example we might only invite members who we know subscribe to a particular magazine. You can opt out of receiving reminders for the survey by clicking the appropriate option in the survey invite.

Will my answers be anonymous?

Your answers will be combined with other member responses and will therefore be reported at an aggregate level (eg 20% of the Connect members we surveyed said x). The only time we would quote you personally is if a Which? researcher follows up your survey response, and gets your explicit permission to publish any personal details. In all other cases, we'll use your comments anonymously. Here's our privacy policy, and our terms and conditions if you want to find out more.

What is the Which? Connect newsletter?

We send the Which? Connect newsletter to Which? Connect members once a month. It contains details of upcoming surveys, calls for help from our researchers, results from our surveys and news about the panel.

Do you do any face-to-face research?

At the moment we only do a limited amount of face-to-face research, but when these opportunities arise we will email Which? Connect members to see who's interested in getting involved.