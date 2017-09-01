Become a voting member

You can have a say in the governance of Which? and help us to make sure we keep consumers at the heart of everything we do

You automatically become an ‘associate member’ when you subscribe to Which? – whether you’ve been supporting us for years or you’re just trying us out.

As a member, you get instant access to our product reviews, our Best Buys and Don’t Buys, and our magazines delivered to your door if you want them. Plus our consumer legal advice and Money Helpline are just a phone call away.

Which? ordinary members

If you want to have a say in how we’re run and help to shape the future of Which? you can get more involved by becoming an ‘ordinary’ (or voting) member. This means you can:

Vote in the annual Council election – the Council is the ultimate governing body of our charity, the Consumers’ Association, and oversees our whole organisation. We’ll send you the ballot booklets every November.

Come along to our AGM – meet our chairman, chief executive and team. You can find out more about what we’re doing and why, hear from our teams and ask your questions, and see how Which? works from the inside.

Stand for election to the Council – you can nominate yourself and ask for support from other ordinary members.

Nominate other ordinary members who want to stand for Council – to help make sure we have the right people governing.

Get our annual reports and accounts – we’ll keep you up to date with all that’s going on, so you’re always in the loop.

How to become an ordinary member

Just fill in the ordinary membership application form below, and post it to us. The address is on the form. Our Council is in charge of approving applications, and once it’s approved yours, we’ll get in touch to tell you that you’re officially an ordinary member. It usually takes about two to three weeks, and then you’ll be on board.

Resources

Ordinary member application form 32 Kb

Ordinary member Q&A 439 Kb

A heads-up – the way we’re set up means that when you become an ordinary member, you are agreeing to pay 50p at most if the Consumers’ Association ever gets wound up.