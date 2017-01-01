Our products & services

Which? isn't just about testing washing machines and vacuum cleaners. We also offer a range of products, services and advice to help you with life's decisions and important moments
FREE FOR EVERYONE
From claiming for faulty goods to delayed flights, our advice and tools will help solve your everyday consumer problems.
FREE FOR WHICH? LEGAL MEMBERS*
Sign up to Which? Legal for expert step-by-step advice, from how to stand up to a dodgy dealer to what to do if you’re facing redundancy.
FREE FOR MEMBERS*
Subscribe to our Which?, Money, Travel, Gardening or Computing magazines for the latest news, reviews, advice and investigations.
FREE FOR MEMBERS
Members can call our friendly UK-based Members Services team with any consumer-related questions and for feedback about Which?.
FREE FOR MEMBERS*
Which? Computing members can get jargon-free technical support and advice with their everyday computing issues.
FREE FOR MEMBERS*
Read our articles and, if you're a Which? Gardening member, call our experts for simple gardening solutions.
MEMBERS PAY LESS
Which? Mortgage Advisers work for you – not for commission – to get the best deal. Call us on 0808 274 6870.
FREE FOR EVERYONE
Our members can give the Which? Money Helpline a call for guidance on everything from tax to travel insurance.
FREE FOR EVERYONE
Find the best deals, from ISAs and savings rates, to credits cards and current accounts, with our comparison tables.
MEMBERS PAY LESS
We provide an easy and affordable way to write, amend and store your will.
MEMBERS PAY LESS
Let us answer any probate questions and guide you through the legal jargon.
MEMBERS PAY LESS
An expert conveyancing service with fixed fees and a no-move, no-fee promise.
FREE FOR MEMBERS*
Which? members can access more than 8,000 impartial, in-depth, expert product reviews, to easily find the Best Buys and avoid the Don't Buys.
FREE FOR EVERYONE
Use our online switching tool to compare gas and electricity tariffs and see if changing suppliers could save you cash or get you better service.
FREE FOR EVERYONE
Whether you're looking for a builder, plumber, gardener or mechanic, choose from thousands of trustworthy traders to find the right one for you.
FREE FOR EVERYONE
Read our advice and use our tool to decide where you want to give birth, matching your own preferences and circumstances to local services.
FREE FOR EVERYONE
Free, independent and practical advice about caring for older people across the UK, from financing care to housing options to support for carers.
FREE FOR EVERYONE
Which? University helps students make more informed choices about what to study, where to go and what they need to do to get there.
* Dependent on the package that you subscribe to