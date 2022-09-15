Which? closed its mortgage (Which? Mortgage Advisors) and insurance advice businesses (Which? Insurance Advisors) in 2019.

Which? Financial Services Limited has been dormant since 1 July 2022 and ceased to be authorised and regulated by the FCA with effect from 20 December 2022.



If Which? Mortgage Advisers previously helped arrange a mortgage for you:

Please note, there is no impact on the mortgage that we helped you to arrange.

If you are on a fixed rate that has not yet expired, you should be aware that your current mortgage rate incentive will end in the next few years (meaning your monthly charges may increase), and we will not send a further notification at the time. This will not impact your relationship with your mortgage company, which will send you a reminder. You should check when your rate incentive will come to an end, and then you could:

Contact your existing lender

Search for an alternative broker - there are a variety of websites that can help you do this.

As we are no longer operating our mortgage advice business, we will be unable to assist with any new or re-mortgage applications.

Past employees:

If you were a past employee of Which? Financial Services Limited your personal information is now held by Which? Limited (and Which? Limited is now the controller of your personal information for the purposes of data protection legislation), please contact people@which.co.uk for any regulatory references or other such requests you may have.