A
Alongside birth centre
A place to give birth that’s on the same hospital site as a maternity unit, but where care is provided by midwives and not doctors. Also known as an alongside midwife-led unit.
Amenity room
A private room on a postnatal ward, which you usually pay to stay in, and can move to when your baby is born. Amenity rooms won’t always be available, so ask about availability at your hospital.
Anaesthetist
A doctor specialising in giving anaesthetics for operations or setting up epidurals.
Antenatal
The period during pregnancy, before you give birth.
Assisted delivery
When the baby is born with the assistance of surgical instruments such as forceps or a ventouse. Also referred to as an assisted birth or an instrumental birth.
B
BMI
Short for Body Mass Index, a measure of body fat based on your weight and height.
Birth centre
Run by midwives, this is a place with an emphasis on birth without medical intervention. Birth centres often provide a more relaxed atmosphere than a labour ward.
Birth partner
Your partner, a relative or a friend who supports you emotionally and practically during labour and birth.
Birth pool
A wide, deep bath or pool filled with clean warm water, which can be used to help relieve pain during labour or to give birth in. They can be permanently plumbed in or portable.
Breech baby
An unborn baby lying with its bottom or feet downwards. A woman carrying a breech baby is likely to need extra support during labour.
C
Caesarean
An operation to allow your baby to be born through a cut in your abdomen.
Care Quality Commission (CQC)
The regulator for all health and social care services in England.
Caseloading
Where a midwife (or a pair of midwives) has full responsibility for your care throughout pregnancy, labour and after your baby is born. This type of care gives you the opportunity to get to know your midwife.
Catchment area
The local area for which the hospital provides its services. If you don’t live within this area, you might be referred to as ‘out of area’.
Catheter
A urinary catheter is a thin, flexible tube gently inserted into your bladder along the path which urine travels down. Urine drains out of your bladder and is collected in a bag, so you don’t need to go to the loo while it’s in place. It’s usually inserted when you have an epidural.
Community midwives
Midwives who provide care outside the hospital, such as in a local clinic, GP surgery or your home.
Complications
Problems that occur during childbirth which could lead to you needing additional medical support.
Continuity of care
Having the same midwife (or doctor) look after you throughout your pregnancy, and sometimes during labour and after the baby is born.
Contractions
The regular tightening of muscles during labour that push your baby down and open your cervix so your baby can be born.
D
Delivery suite
The part of a hospital where both doctors and midwives are available to help women giving birth. Also known as a labour ward, obstetric unit or consultant-led maternity unit.
Diamorphine
A pain-relieving drug that can be given by injection during labour.
Doula
A woman experienced in giving emotional and practical support to women in labour, who can be hired as a birth partner. Doulas can also provide support during pregnancy and after your baby is born.
E
Entonox
Also called gas and air, a mixture of gases that you can inhale to provide pain relief.
Epidural
A local anaesthetic injected into your lower spine to provide pain relief in labour.
Episiotomy
A surgical cut made just before the baby is born, widening the opening of the vagina to allow the baby to be born more quickly.
External cephalic version
A manual process where an obstetrician or midwife attempts to reposition a breech baby into the preferred ‘head-down’ position. Also referred to as ECV.
F
Forceps
A surgical instrument put around a baby’s head to help you give birth.
Freestanding birth centre
A place to give birth that is run by midwives and isn’t on the same site as a hospital maternity unit. Also called a standalone birth centre or freestanding midwife-led unit.
G
GMC
General Medical Council. This keeps a register of qualified medical doctors.
Gas and air
Also called Entonox, a mixture of gases that you can inhale to provide pain relief.
Gestation
The time, usually measured in weeks, between conceiving the baby and the birth. A baby is ready to be born between 37 and 42 weeks’ gestation, with the due date at about 40 weeks.
Group B Strep
An organism which is usually harmless, but which can cause a serious infection in newborn babies. Women who test positive for Group B Strep (Streptococcus) are usually recommended to give birth in a labour ward.
H
Home birth
When you have your baby at home. There will usually be two midwives there to support you.
Hypnobirthing
A method that helps prepare women for birth by reducing fear of the event and encouraging relaxation.
I
Independent midwife
A fully qualified, self-employed midwife who can provide paid-for private midwifery care.
Induction
Having labour started artificially rather than letting it start by itself. This can be done with drugs or by having your waters broken.
Instrumental birth
When the baby is born with the assistance of surgical instruments such as forceps or a ventouse. Also known as an assisted delivery or assisted birth.
Integrated midwifery
A system where midwives work both in the hospital and in the community.
L
Labour ward
The part of a hospital where both doctors and midwives are available to help women giving birth. Also known as a delivery suite, obstetric unit or consultant-led maternity unit.
Latching on
When a baby puts its mouth around the mother’s nipple and begins to feed.
M
Maternity notes
Notes your midwife or doctor will take throughout your pregnancy.
Maternity unit
The part of a hospital or midwife-led facility dedicated to caring for women before, during and immediately after childbirth.
Medical intervention
An action taken by a doctor or midwife that involves medical equipment or drugs to help you give birth to your baby.
Meptid
The brand name for meptazinol, this is a pain-relieving drug similar to pethidine. It can be given by injection during labour to help you cope with the pain of contractions.
Midwife
The health professional who is the expert in straightforward pregnancy and birth.
Midwife-led care
Where the main health professionals you see throughout your pregnancy and labour are all midwives. Women at a low risk of complications don’t usually need to have maternity care from a doctor unless a problem arises.
Midwife-led unit
Another name for a birth centre, it’s a place to give birth with an emphasis on birth without medical intervention, where care is led by midwives.
Morphine sulphate
An opioid painkiller sometimes called Oramorph. It provides pain relief and can help you sleep during the early stages of labour.
N
NMC
Nursing and Midwifery Council. This keeps a register of qualified nurses and midwives.
Natural birth
The exact definition can vary, but in general it means a birth that doesn’t need the kind of medical interventions available only in a hospital maternity unit, such as induction or epidural.
Neonatologists
Doctors who specialise in looking after newborn babies who need medical care.
Normal birth
A birth where labour starts on its own, the woman doesn’t have any anaesthetic such as an epidural, and she gives birth without a caesarean, forceps, ventouse or cut (episiotomy).
O
Obstetric unit
A place to give birth where both doctors and midwives are available. Also called a labour ward or delivery suite.
Obstetrician
A doctor who specialises in pregnancy and births. If you have no problems during pregnancy and birth, you’ll be looked after by midwives and won’t need to see a doctor.
Opioids
Also called opiates, a group of similar pain-relieving drugs including pethidine, diamorphine and meptid.
Oramorph
A medicine containing the painkiller morphine sulphate. It provides pain relief and can help you sleep during the early stages of labour.
P
Perineum
The area between the vagina and the anus. It sometimes tears as the baby is born, or a cut might be made in it (episiotomy) to help the baby be born more quickly.
Pethidine
An opioid pain-relieving drug that can be given by injection during labour.
Placenta
Also called the afterbirth, this is the organ provides the baby with food and oxygen throughout the pregnancy through the umbilical cord.
Planned caesarean
A caesarean scheduled to take place before labour starts, also called an elective caesarean or planned c-section. A caesarean can be planned for medical reasons, or sometimes at a woman’s request.
Postnatal
The time after your baby is born.
Postnatal ward
The ward within the maternity unit that you will be moved to after giving birth. You’ll stay there until you’re ready to go home.
Private midwife
A fully qualified midwife who’s employed by an organisation other than the NHS or is self-employed. You usually have to pay for their services.
R
Registrable birth
A baby born live at any time, or a stillbirth after a gestation of 24 weeks.
Remifentanil
A fast-acting, pain-relieving opioid, usually given through a drip controlled by the woman that can be used as an alternative to an epidural. It acts only for a few minutes, so can be given in short bursts when needed for contractions.
S
Skin-to-skin contact
When the baby is placed naked on the mother’s chest after birth. Skin-to-skin contact has been proven to be beneficial for newborns.
T
Team midwifery
Where you receive care from a team of midwives whom you get to know throughout your pregnancy. This same team may also be responsible for your postnatal care and, in some cases, for looking after you in labour.
Tens machine
Tens stands for Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation. A Tens machine gives pain relief during labour using electrode pads on your back and a mild electric current.
Transfer
Moving to a labour ward during labour or shortly after birth for extra medical help. You may be taken in an ambulance if you planned birth at home or in a freestanding birth centre, or it will be a short transfer within a hospital if you planned birth in an alongside birth centre.
U
Umbilical cord
The long flexible tube that connects an unborn baby to its mother.
Unplanned caesarean
Also called an emergency caesarean, this is a caesarean that needs to take place quickly because of an unexpected problem with the mother or baby.
Uterus
Also called the womb; the part of a woman’s body where the baby grows before it’s born.
V
VBAC
Vaginal birth after caesarean. Around two thirds of women who try to have a VBAC are successful, but this rate varies depending on circumstances and the care received.
Ventouse
Also known as a vacuum cup, this can be used to help you give birth to your baby. The vacuum cup is held on the baby’s head by suction, so the baby can be pulled out during a contraction.
W
Water birth
Giving birth to your baby in a birth pool.
Womb
Also called the uterus, the part of a woman’s body where the baby grows before it’s born.