Caesarean An operation to allow your baby to be born through a cut in your abdomen.

Care Quality Commission (CQC) The regulator for all health and social care services in England.

Caseloading Where a midwife (or a pair of midwives) has full responsibility for your care throughout pregnancy, labour and after your baby is born. This type of care gives you the opportunity to get to know your midwife.

Catchment area The local area for which the hospital provides its services. If you don’t live within this area, you might be referred to as ‘out of area’.

Catheter A urinary catheter is a thin, flexible tube gently inserted into your bladder along the path which urine travels down. Urine drains out of your bladder and is collected in a bag, so you don’t need to go to the loo while it’s in place. It’s usually inserted when you have an epidural.

Community midwives Midwives who provide care outside the hospital, such as in a local clinic, GP surgery or your home.

Complications Problems that occur during childbirth which could lead to you needing additional medical support.

Continuity of care Having the same midwife (or doctor) look after you throughout your pregnancy, and sometimes during labour and after the baby is born.