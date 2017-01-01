NHS maternity care

- High-risk pregnancy: how to negotiate your care
Even if you’ve been told you’re at higher risk of complications during labour, you still have a say in your maternity care. This guide explains what you can do to pursue the birth you want.
- What are the benefits of knowing your midwife?
Getting to know your midwife can be beneficial for you and your baby. Here we explain the impact it can have and how you can improve your chances of knowing your midwife.
- Who will look after you during pregnancy and labour?
From community midwives to specialist doctors, find out which healthcare professionals will be looking after you during your pregnancy, labour and birth.
Advice for every step of your pregnancy
We can support you on your journey as a parent with relevant news, advice and information on Which? services directly to your inbox.
Sign me up