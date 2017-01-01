NHS maternity care

High-risk pregnancy: how to negotiate your care Even if you’ve been told you’re at higher risk of complications during labour, you still have a say in your maternity care. This guide explains what you can do to pursue the birth you want.

What are the benefits of knowing your midwife? Getting to know your midwife can be beneficial for you and your baby. Here we explain the impact it can have and how you can improve your chances of knowing your midwife.